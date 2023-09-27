Dune crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2: Expected release period, what's included and more

While it might come as a surprise, a Dune crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2 is in the works, and it will come sooner than you think. With the Season 6 update tonight, a new Loading Screen named 'Arrakis' has just dropped, and in the background, Danis Villeneuve's Dune movie logo can be seen with its usual desert theme.

If you want to know what's more to come in the upcoming days regarding this brand new Dune crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2, read below.

Note: This article is based on speculation. Except for the confirmation of the Dune crossover, nothing has yet been disclosed.

When does Dune crossover release in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Keeping in mind that Season 6 is the final season for Modern Warfare 2 and its Warzone integration, it is expected that the forthcoming crossover will come after the Season 6 Reloaded update, which is slated to commence on October 17.

Expand Tweet

With Season 6, Warzone 2 and MW2 are already bringing crossovers with major pop culture characters like Ash Williams, Lilith, Skeletor, Spawn and many more. Adding a Dune crossover to this roster surely adds some extra hype with all that's going on.

What to expect from Dune crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2?

While the details are still shrouded in secrecy, it can be expected that the Dune crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2 will be similar to the rest of the collabs in Call of Duty. Hence, an operator of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides or Zendaya's Chani can be expected with the usual Weapon Blueprints, Charm, Loading Screen, Emblem and much more.

Right now, a Loading Screen with 'Arrakis' written on it can be seen in the Customization Menu. For fans who are not familiar with what Arrakis is, it's a fictional desert planet also known as 'Dune', created by Frank Herbert in the 'Dune' novel series.

With Call of Duty bringing this mysterious world to Warzone 2 and MW2, fans of both the game and the series would surely be excited. For more information regarding both the game, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.