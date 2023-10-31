JGOD's best long range meta weapons for Warzone 2 after October 23 nerf

A recent update of Warzone 2 went live on October 23 and has introduced several reshuffles to the meta. This mini-patch has brought significant buffs to the stats of quite a few assault rifles (ARs), which have caused their performance to elevate to the meta tier. As such, the list of the long-range meta weapons of Warzone 2 has seen some new additions.

With the arrival of the October 23 patch, popular Warzone 2 content creator and acclaimed YouTuber JGOD has recommended several loadouts that the player base can use for long-range engagements in Season 6.

Best long-range meta weapons in Warzone 2, according to JGOD

According to JGOD's analysis, the current long-range meta of Warzone 2 is quite diverse. Alongside the meta LMGs and sniper rifles, players can also choose from a wide variety of assault rifles. In his recent video, JGOD showcased some of these meta AR loadouts, which perform really well in mid-to-long-range gunfights.

Long range M13B loaodut

Best long range M13B loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

In Warzone 2, the M13B boasts the second-highest fire rate among all the guns in the assault rifle category. This factor, combined with the minimal recoil feedback even during a continuous fire, makes it a formidable weapon for mid-to-long-range engagements.

JGOD recommends operators to kit their M13B with the following attachments and tunings:

Muzzle - Komodo Heavy (Vertical - +0.44 , Horizontal - +0.18 )

Komodo Heavy +0.44 +0.18 Barrel - 14" Bruen Echelon (Vertical - +0.24 , Horizontal - -0.14 )

14" Bruen Echelon +0.24 -0.14 Underbarrel - XTen Gravedigger

XTen Gravedigger Optics - Aim OP-V4 (Vertical - -1.16 , Horizontal - -1.65 )

Aim OP-V4 -1.16 -1.65 Magazine - 60 Round Mag

Long range ISO Hemlock loadout

Best long range ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

Despite multiple nerfs, the long-range performance of ISO Hemlock remains unquestioned. It might not be as dominant as during its launch, but the damage output of this low-recoil AR still remains in the meta-tier. The minimal recoil feedback of the firearm combined with its low rate of fire ensures players can consistently land their shots with the ISO Hemlock.

According to JGOD, one must equip this AR with the following attachments to get the best results:

Muzzle - Harbinger D20 (Vertical - +0.99, Horizontal - +0.65 )

Harbinger D20 +0.99, +0.65 Barrel - Fielder T50 (Vertical - +0.19, Horizontal - +0.25 )

Fielder T50 +0.19, +0.25 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optics - Aim OP-V4 (Vertical - +0.87, Horizontal - -1.65 )

Aim OP-V4 +0.87, -1.65 Magazine - 45 Round Mag

Long range Lachmann-556 loadout

Best long range Lachmann 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann-556 is a powerful assault rifle in the current meta, which has received a close and mid-damage range buff in the October 23 update. Although its performance was quite underwhelming during the launch, the gun has been at the receiving end of several significant buffs in the subsequent seasonal updates.

As such, the weapon now finally feels and operates like its spiritual predecessor, the infamous GRAU 5.56 from the OG Warzone. In Season 6, players can equip Lachmann-556 with the following components:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40 (Vertical - +0.52, Horizontal - +0.19 )

Sakin Thread-40 +0.52, +0.19 Barrel - 15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel (Vertical - +0.37, Horizontal - -0.27 )

15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel +0.37, -0.27 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optics - Aim OP-V4 (Vertical - +1.65, Horizontal - -1.65 )

Aim OP-V4 +1.65, -1.65 Magazine - 60 Round Mag

Long Range TR-76 Geist loadout

Best long range TR-76 Geist loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

The TR-76 Geist has also received certain stat adjustments in the latest update. Both the close damage range and damage output have been at the receiving end of nerfs alongside the arm, leg, and torso locational damage multipliers. However, to adjust the drop in performance, developers have also buffed the damage output in the long range.

As such, the Geist is a powerful contender in the current long-range meta, and according to JGOD, players can kit it with the following:

Muzzle - TY-LR8 (Vertical - +0.67, Horizontal - +0.30 )

TY-LR8 +0.67, +0.30 Barrel - Bruen Bridle Heavy (Vertical - +0.36, Horizontal - -0.22 )

Bruen Bridle Heavy +0.36, -0.22 Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity (Vertical - -0.41, Horizontal - -5.52 )

7.62 High Velocity -0.41, -5.52 Comb - EXF Trapper Comb (Vertical - +0.26, Horizontal - +0.15 )

EXF Trapper Comb +0.26, +0.15 Magazine - 45 Round Mag

Long range Kastov-762 loadout

Best long-range Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov-762 is still a dominant contender in the long-range meta of Warzone 2. Although the gun is not as overpowered as it was a few patches back, its damage per bullet value is still quite significant. Suffice to say, it can hit enemies like a runaway truck. The major con of this assault rifle is its high recoil, something that novice players will find hard to control.

However, experienced veterans who are familiar with the recoil pattern of the Kastov-762 can wreak havoc on the battlefields of Warzone 2 in the current season. For them, JGOD recommends the following loadout:

Muzzle - TY-LR8 (Vertical - +0.36, Horizontal - +0.16 )

TY-LR8 +0.36, +0.16 Barrel - KAS-10 584mm (Vertical - +0.37, Horizontal - -0.25 )

KAS-10 584mm +0.37, -0.25 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optics - Aim OP-V4 (Vertical - +0.77, Horizontal - -1.65 )

Aim OP-V4 +0.77, -1.65 Magazine - 40 Round Mag

These are some of the meta loadouts that JGOD has recommended for long-range engagements after the October 23 patch.