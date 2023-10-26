Best Warzone 2 meta loadout after October 23 update

Just like with all other battle royale titles, Call of Duty: Warzone 2's meta also gets reshuffled every now and then. Although major changes are usually implemented during the seasonal updates, small adjustments to weapon stats are sometimes applied within the season. One such mini-update went live on October 23, and it has marked a shift in the current Warzone 2 meta.

In light of the new weapon tweaks, players need to know which firearm they must use now to get the best damage output. As such, this article will index the best meta loadout that operators can currently use in Warzone 2.

Best TR-76 Geist loadout for Warzone 2 after October 23 meta update

TR-76 Geist still remains in the Warzone 2 meta despite recent nerfs (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2's October 23 meta update, the TR-76 Geist assault rifle was at the receiving end of three nerfs and one buff. The close-damage range, the close-range damage amount, and the arm, leg, and torso damage multipliers have been reduced. To balance the decrement in the weapon's close-range performance, the developer has buffed its long-range damage amount.

As such, the TR-76 Geist has become an even more powerful option for mid-to long-range engagements. The firearm's low recoil feedback, alongside its straightforward recoil pattern, will ensure that players are able to land their shots more consistently and get an excellent in-game TTK.

To get the best performance from the TR-76 Geist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after the October 23 meta update, players will have to kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Bore-490 ( Vertical - +0.49, Horizontal - +0.18)

Bore-490 ( +0.49, +0.18) Barrel - Bruen Bridle Heavy ( Vertical - +0.31, Horizontal - +0.21)

Bruen Bridle Heavy ( +0.31, +0.21) Optics - Aim OP-V4 ( Vertical - -1.45, Horizontal - -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 ( -1.45, -1.65) Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56 ( Vertical - +0.52, Horizontal - +0.23)

FTAC Ripper 56 ( +0.52, +0.23) Magazine - 45 Round Mag

Best tuning for the TR-76 Geist in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Bore-490 muzzle will improve both the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the firearm. When combined with the increased overall recoil control from the Bruen Bridle Heavy barrel, players will be able to transform the TR-76 Geist into an almost zero-recoil laser beam. Alongside the improved recoil control, the heavy barrel will also improve the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy of the Geist.

The firearm's performance will be further boosted with the usage of the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel. Not only will it improve the hip-fire accuracy even more, but it will also increase its aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization.

For the optics, the recommended option is the tried and tested Aim OP-V4. It is a clean low-magnification sight, which definitely smoothens the visual recoil by a significant margin when the operator is aiming down the sights (ADS).

And lastly, the 45 Round Mag will ensure that players have enough bullets to eliminate multiple hostile targets before having to reload.

Best TR-76 Geist class setup in Warzone 2 after October 23 meta update

The best class setup for the TR-76 Geist assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after October 23's meta change is as follows:

Secondary weapon - VEL 46

Perk package

Base Perk 1 - Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2 - Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk - Fast Hand s

Fast Hand Ultimate Perk - High Alert

Equipment

Lethal - Throwing Knives

Throwing Knives Tactical - Smoke Grenades

After the latest meta update, the TR-76 Geist is a strictly mid- to long-range weapon. As such, an excellent close-range SMG is needed to take care of the CQC engagements. The recommended secondary of the assault rifle is the VEL 46. This gun has been a consistent performer in the last few patches, and is one of the most powerful in its category.

When it comes to the perks, Overkill is needed to equip both the TR-76 Geist and the VEL 46 simultaneously, as both of them fall under the category of primary weapon in the game. Double time will give a significant boost to the operator's mobility by increasing the tactical-sprint duration and crouch-movement speed.

Fast Hands will improve the recoil, weapon swap, and equipment-usage speed. Meanwhile, High Alert will give pings on the screen whenever an enemy is looking at the operator away from their line of sight.

For the equipment, Throwing Knives still remains an overpowered close-range throwable despite its recent nerf. Meanwhile, Smoke Grenades are still the perfect equipment for rapid disengagement from unfavorable gunfights.

This concludes the best meta loadout that players can use in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after the October 23 weapon adjustments.