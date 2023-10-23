With the release of the brand-new The Haunting event in Call of Dity: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2), both games have seen quite a subtle shift in the weapon meta. The community has received the update with the most heartwarming welcome.

This sentiment can only be improved by having a meta weapon in hand to dominate the lobbies of MW2 during Halloween. Below, players will find the best VEL 46 loadout that will help shred enemies with ease.

Best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Season 6

Best VEL 46 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

The VEL 46 is perfect for close-range combat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. With adept movement speed and quite a fast rate of fire, the SMG shreds anyone within its effective range. However, the gun has quite a bit of recoil because of its low time-to-kill (TTK), and our loadout focuses on improving its handling and range in-game.

Muzzle: X10 RR40

X10 RR40 Underbarrel: X10 Nexus Grip

X10 Nexus Grip Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Laser: 1MW Quickfire Laser

1MW Quickfire Laser Magazine: 50-Round Mag

The X10 Nexus Grip and the ZLR Combat Grip are perfect additions to make the weapon a sturdy and stable tool to have. The X10 RR40 Muzzle provides a silenced output, increasing its range while the stability takes a huge hit. The former attachments simply balance the entire weapon out and make it quite a challenging piece of weaponry to face on the battlefield.

To top it all off, the 1MW Quickfire Laser increases the player's aim-down-sight (ADS) speed, allowing them to dominate close-quarter-combat situations.

Best VEL 46 Class Setup in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Season 6

Best VEL 64 Class Setup in MW2 Season 6 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

Munitions Box

The Scavenger perk, along with the Bomb Squad, not only ensures that a player never runs out of ammo, but also stays healthy whenever taking damage from non-Killstreak artillery explosives. This aids in sustaining their health during combat.

Furthermore, with an SMG, the Fast Hands perk makes sure you're constantly reloading at higher speeds, getting an edge over your enemies during duels. The Quick Fix perk keeps a player healthy, regenerating health upon every elimination.

The Dead Silence, paired with the already silent SMG makes for a killer combination to work with in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches. Lastly, the Munitions Box will keep players constantly resupplied with ammunition, considering the number of magazines that will be dumped with this overpowered loadout.

The Haunting Event in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) as well as Warzone 2 has definitely been a huge success. To get detailed guides for all TheHaunting missions, check out Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.