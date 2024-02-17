TAQ Evolvere is "still absolute meta" in Warzone after nerf

The TAQ Evolvere, a Light Machine Gun (LMG) in Warzone, became the ultimate meta weapon for long-range scenarios due to a small patch released on February 13 that buffed the weapon significantly, turning it into a beast in battles. However, its overpowered nature led to an increased pick rate, disrupting the overall gunplay balance.

The developers have taken quick action and rolled out another patch within 48 hours, implementing significant nerfs to the weapon.

Despite that, the TAQ Evolvere remains a solid choice in the current long-range meta, and this article will highlight the best loadout for this LMG in Warzone.

Best loadout for TAQ Evolvere in Warzone

The TAQ Evolvere's range, damage, and recoil have all been nerfed; however, its rate of fire remains untouched, resulting in it being one of the most effective long-range weapons available.

While increased recoil presents a significant challenge for long-distance control, the right attachments can mitigate this issue to some extent. Similarly, with proper attachments, the weapon's performance can be enhanced, making it one of the easiest long-range guns to use.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor L Barrel: LRF Righteous Long

LRF Righteous Long Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Rampart Heavy Stock

Rampart Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is a fan-favorite muzzle attachment that enhances the recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while also muffling gunshots to make you invisible on enemy radar.

The LRF Righteous Long barrel attachment increases bullet velocity, range, aim idle sway, aim walking speed, and recoil control.

The Rampart Heavy Stock and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip are important attachments for this build as they further enhance the gun kick control, recoil control, aim idle sway, and overall stability.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is a go-to optic for Warzone's long-range engagements, offering greater precision with its 2.5x magnification.

That covers everything about the current best loadout for the TAQ Evolvere in WZ, featuring appropriate attachments that help mitigate the effects of recent nerfs. However, players are recommended to practice and control the recoil pattern, which will surely provide them with a competitive edge in Warzone battles.

