TAQ Evolvere is "broken" after Warzone's latest weapon balancing

The recent weapon-balance changes in Warzone have buffed the TAQ Evolvere, so much so that it's being deemed "broken." The LMG, which was introduced in the game with the release of Modern Warfare 3, is now dominating this battle royale title. Thanks to the weapon's low recoil, brilliant damage profile, and large magazine count, it's become a formidable firearm that is capable of mowing down squads with ease.

However, to get the most out of this gun, you are recommended to equip a certain set of attachments that enhance its strengths and mitigate all its weaknesses. This article will offer the best TAQ Evolvere loadout in the battle royale title to make the firearm "broken."

Building the "broken" TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone

To make the TAQ Evolvere outperform all other weapons in Warzone, you are advised to use the following loadout:

Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 Muzzle: S-37C DL Breacher Device L

S-37C DL Breacher Device L Underbarrel: Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip Magazine: 100 Round 556 Belt

100 Round 556 Belt Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

These attachments might not seem to make drastic changes to the gun. But this is where the secret lies. Using these attachments makes the TAQ Evolvere "broken," as they improve its Tac Stance accuracy by a huge margin, which allows you to take down enemies easily without even having to aim down the sight. Here is how these attachments improve the LMG:

The Corvus PEQ Beam-5 enhances hip fire accuracy and lowers the Tac Stance spread by a lot. This makes the LMG extremely accurate even when you're not aiming down the sight.

The S-37C DL Breacher Device L also reduces the Tac Stance spread. Plus, it increases this firearm's melee damage, which might help you quickly take down knocked-out or stunned enemies.

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip helps with recoil control and stabilizes the LMG when it's set to full auto. The attachment also reduces the Tac Stance spread.

100 Round 556 Belt may not seem like the ideal choice for Warzone since it reduces the damage range; however, it offers tons of benefits that help you beat even some SMGs at close and medium ranges. It boosts bullet velocity and helps a lot with recoil control. Additionally, it boosts the sprint-to-fire speed, which tends to be a lot lower in the case of LMGs.

Finally, the FSS Combat Grip also helps improve the sprint-to-fire speed and reduces this gun's Tac Stance spread. Apart from that, it increases the movement speed of the character as well as the aim walking speed.

That covers everything that there is to know about the "broken" TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone after the recent weapon balance changes. For those wondering, the recent Warzone patch buffed this LMG by improving its target flinch effect and boosting your movement speed with the weapon equipped.