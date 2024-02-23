A Modern Warfare 3 assault rifles tier list is key to determining how efficient the firearms are in the current meta. Assault rifles allow players to engage enemies across different scenarios in the game’s various modes. Many players favor these weapons due to their versatility in both close-range and long-range engagements.

Moreover, players can adapt an assault rifle to their preferred playstyle in various ways, whether it is equipping it with a holographic sight for an improved target or a grip attachment to stabilize the recoil.

This article ranks all assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 in a tier list based on the game’s current meta.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Modern Warfare 3 assault rifles tier list: Ranking the weapons from best to worst

Modern Warfare 3 has 23 assault rifles (eight new ones and 15 carrying over from MW2). Some of these rifles are exceptional, while others aren't as good.

This Modern Warfare 3 assault rifles tier list evaluates these firearms based on the following factors:

Cost

Damage Output

Recoil

Pick rate

Situational effectiveness

These MW3 weapons are divided into five categories (S, A, B, C, and D), with S being the highest tier and D being the lowest.

S tier

The MCW (Image via Activision)

The S tier consists of assault rifles that are very effective in almost every situation in Modern Warfare 3. These weapons have a high pick rate in the game's current meta and can quickly turn the tide of battle in the player's favor. Professional or high-ranked players frequently use them in their playthroughs.

The S tier options in this MW3 assault rifles tier list are:

STB 556

MCW

BP50

RAM-7

SVA 545

A tier

The DG-58 (Image via Activision)

The A-tier comprises assault rifles that are great picks but not as effective as the S-tier options. They are just below the S-tier weapons in terms of overall power and damage output.

The A-tier options in this COD MW3 assault rifles tier list:

MTZ-556

Kastov 762

DG-58

Holger 556

M4

B tier

The ISO Hemlock (Image via Activision)

B-tier assault rifles have moderate damage output, average accuracy, or specific use cases that make them less universally applicable than weapons in the A or S tiers.

The B-tier assault rifles are:

TR-76 Geist

TAQ-56

M13B

Chimera

ISO Hemlock

C tier

The FR Avancer (Image via Sportskeeda)

The C tier features weapons that are often lacking in crucial in-game situations. These weapons have low damage output, which highly impacts their performance.

Players usually use C-tier weapons out of necessity or due to a lack of options. These firearms are generally viewed as less viable options in competitive or high-stakes gameplay.

The C-tier assault rifles in the game are:

Lachmann 556

FR Avancer

Kastov 545

M13C

D tier

The FR5.56 (Image via Activision)

The D tier consists of the worst assault rifles in the COD MW3 current meta. Players usually avoid picking these firearms, which desperately need buffs to be more effective.

The D-tier assault rifles in the game are:

FR5.56

M16

Tampus Razorback

Kastov-74U

That is the end of this Modern Warfare 3 assault rifles tier list. However, it should be noted that this ranking will likely change depending on the nerfs or buffs that the weapons receive in the future.

