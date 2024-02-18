Modern Warfare 3 players are disappointed as OP sniper ruins "Snipers Only" mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 received a fan-favorite mode, "Snipers Only", with the Season 2 update. However, fans are extremely disappointed as one overpowered sniper ruins the game's fun. A Reddit user named u/Twitchfies has started a thread on Reddit and expressed their frustration with the situation. It seems like many from the community also agree with them.

The user states:

"Why? Why give us what is in my opinion the best thing that's been done to this game to ruin it with this bs?"

The reason behind this reaction is an overpowered sniper that players have been using a lot in this mode. Read on to learn more about how the community feels about the situation.

Modern Warfare 3 players are frustrated with the over-usage of Longbow in "Snipers Only" mode

There is no doubt that the Longbow is one of the most effective snipers to use in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. However, this weapon with the red dot sight is the absolute meta, and it seems like most players are spamming the weapon in the Snipers Only mode in Modern Warfare 3. The post owner further states:

"The entire gamemode is just infested with them. The ratio of people using that to an actual sniper is unreal."

While fans surely love the mode a lot, having fewer options in the arsenal due to a meta weapon is extremely unfair. A user agrees with the post owner and criticizes Activision. According to them, "That's the CoD way", where the developers add something fun for players but ruin it with one or two decisions.

Another user also criticized the situation and stated that the weapon does not even belong in the Sniper category. Given its characteristics, the Longbow should be a part of the Marksman Rifles category.

One user criticized the players who use the sniper, stating:

"If you need thirty rounds to snipe, you're a cr**py sniper"

Part of the community also wants specific changes in the mode as well. According to some commenters, if the devs allowed only magnification scopes in the mode, the problem would have been resolved immediately.

For the last few years, Call of Duty's usual meta weapons have been a large threat in weapon balancing. While the devs try to fix the overpowered weapons with new updates, players always find a new one to dominate the game.

Do you think the developers should change the Snipers Only mode in Modern Warfare 3? Let us know in the comment section.