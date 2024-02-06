What is Sniper Only in Modern Warfare 3? New multiplayer mode explained

Sniper Only is a new game mode in Modern Warfare 3's Multiplayer. Its playlist is set to arrive with the Season 2 update, which is currently scheduled to be released on February 7, 2024. While the name Sniper Only is enough to tell what the mode entails, you need to be aware of a few details before diving into it.

This article will talk about the game mode and how it will work in Modern Warfare 3.

Sniper Only game mode in Modern Warfare 3 explained

All guns, with the exception of Sniper Rifles, will be banned in Modern Warfare 3's Sniper Only mode. This means that all your meta sub-machine gun and assault rifle loadouts will be inaccessible in the mode. They will be blocked in the Loadout section.

Moreover, you won't even be able to use your Tactical or Lethal Equipment in this mode. You will be limited to the build you created around your Sniper Rifle of choice, as well as the set of Perks you decide to pick in Sniper Only. It is highly likely that the mode will also allow you to pick specific Sniper Rifle loadouts curated for this mode only. However, this isn't confirmed.

As for this mode's maps, no restrictions are expected to be implemented. You could be playing one match on Skidrow and the other on Shipment or Rust. The official Call of Duty blog hasn't revealed any details regarding this mode's playable map pool. It is, however, mentioned that the inclusion will be played across a variety of maps.

When it comes to the modes one could try inside Sniper Only, it will predominantly feature Team Deathmatch and Domination, as these modes facilitate proper Sniper use without breaking the flow of play.

Needless to say, to succeed in the game mode, you must build a versatile Sniper Rifle loadout in MW3 that is capable of handling both close as well as long-range encounters without breaking a sweat. However, don't focus only on the attachments, as your Perks will also have a huge impact in this mode.

Since you will be limited to only your Sniper Rifle and the Perks you choose, ensure that you are maximizing the benefits of your class setup to be on the winning side.

That covers everything there is to know about the game mode in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. Considering the current playlist has become stale, this title is in dire need of new modes to freshen things up. Fortunately, it seems that the Season 2 update will be a breath of fresh air, adding lots of new content.