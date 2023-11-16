Best sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3

In the adrenaline-fueled world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, sniper rifles have carved out a unique niche for themselves. These long-range weapons have become integral to the game's meta, allowing players to remove enemies from afar while staying relatively safe. Among the various sniper rifles available in the game, one stands out for its exceptional performance and versatility - the Longbow.

The Longbow, a fan-favorite from previous game iterations, has made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 3. Thanks to its impressive stats and reliable performance, it has quickly risen through the ranks to become the go-to choice for many players. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the title, the Longbow offers power and precision that few other weapons can match.

This article aims to provide an in-depth guide on the best loadout for the Longbow in Modern Warfare 3. It delves into the specifics of the weapon, discusses why it's considered the best in its class, and provides a detailed breakdown of the optimal attachments, perks, and equipment to use with it.

Best Longbow sniper rifle loadout for Modern Warfare 3

The Longbow is listed as a sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3, although its massive standard magazine size of 25 rounds makes it feel nothing like one. It has a bolt-action mechanism, and despite its appearance as a modified assault rifle, it feels like the most classic sniper. When combined with the correct attachments, the weapon's speed and agility can make it a formidable force.

The Longbow is a one-shot sniper that works well at medium range or for rapid scope kills. It's also a reasonably simple gun to unlock, becoming available as soon as you reach player Level 4 and have access to custom loadouts.

With the correct attachments, the Longbow can be a solid choice for dominating medium-long sightlines. When building a loadout for this weapon, the one-shot kill potential and rate of fire should be prioritized.

Attachments:

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Rear Grip: Chorus Gen4 Grip

Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Ammunition: 7.62X39MM High Grain Rounds

Perk Package:

Vest: Infantry

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Stalker Boots

Gear: Tac Mask

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Field Equipment: Trophy System

The Pro-99 Long Barrel improves the Longbow's bullet velocity, damage range, and accuracy. It enhances the weapon's long-range performance and guarantees that your shots are accurate.

The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop underbarrel attachment assists with recoil management and gun stability. This means you'll be able to fire more precisely and keep control of the weapon even when firing many shots in quick succession.

The Chorus Gen4 Grip makes the Longbow easier to handle. It allows you to aim faster and more accurately, providing an advantage in fast-paced combat situations.

The SA-M Quickbolt enhances the rate of fire and rechambering. This allows you to fire more rounds in less time, boosting your chances of hitting your target.

The 7.62X39MM High Grain Rounds boost the weapon's destructive potential. This guarantees that your shots are powerful, helping you to dispatch adversaries more effectively in Modern Warfare 3.

