How to get COD Combat Record in Warzone and MW3

In a recent X post from Call of Duty's official handle, Combat Record was announced in Warzone and MW3. This will cover MW3 Multiplayer, Warzone, and Modern Warfare Zombies to track various statistics and accomplishments of players within the game. That would make it an ideal way to determine the best player in the squad. Users can also receive updated stats after having played a significant number of matches.

Read on to know more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get Warzone and MW3 COD Combat Record

How to get the Combat Record

Expand Tweet

To obtain the Combat Record, players are required to follow a few simple steps. Firstly, they should navigate to their X account and post their Activision ID along with the hashtag #CODCombatRecord. Additionally, they must tag the official Call of Duty page. After doing that, a representative from Call of Duty will then respond to the post by tagging the player with a comment containing their Record.

What is Combat Record and Why it is Important

In COD, this Record showcases a player’s in-game statistics, achievements, and progress. It typically includes a wide range of data points such as total kills, deaths, K/D ratio, Score/Min, and total number of wins specific to each game mode.

This record allows players to track performance over time, providing insights into their strengths and weaknesses. By analyzing their stats, gamers can identify areas for improvement, set goals, and refine their strategies to become more effective in matches.

Beyond personal use, it also serves as a tool for comparing achievements and performance with friends and teammates.

Check out more COD guides here:

How to collect Mimic skulls faster in MW3 Zombies || Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Warzone and MW3 fan-favorite bundle returns || Warzone and MW3 error 25509 possible fixes