Warzone and MW3’s fan-favorite bundles return to celebrate Dune 2 launch

To commemorate the launch of Dune 2, a highly anticipated game, both Warzone and MW3 are bringing back fan-favorite bundles Feyd-Rautha and Sardaukar. These bundles add an extra layer of excitement to the COD experience, bridging the gap between the game's past and present.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Feyd-Rautha bundle from Dune 2 in Warzone and MW3

What is the price of the Feyd-Rautha bundle and what's included

The Feyd-Rautha bundle features a variety of exclusive in-game items, all adorned with the charismatic visage of Feyd-Rautha. This bundle comes with a price tag of 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $19.99, reflecting its exclusivity.

The bundle features:

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin

"Fey'ds Frenzy" Finishing Move

"Harkonnen Terror" Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG

"The Face of Fear" Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG

"Feyo's Blade" Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee

"Champion of Cruelty" Calling Card

"Harkonnen" Weapon Charm

"House of Harkonnen" Emblem

This bundle allows players to immerse themselves in the iconic Dune universe. Moreover, the Feyd-Rautha bundle offers them a captivating journey, providing aesthetic items to customize their firearms and showcase their admiration towards the characters.

Sardaukar bundle from Dune 2 in Warzone and MW3

What is the price of the Sardaukar bundle and what's included

Inspired by the elite forces from Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, the exclusive Sardaukar bundle comes for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to $19.99.

The bundle features:

Sardaukar Operator

Sardaukar Annihilator Tempus Razorback Blueprint

Lasrifle SO-14 Blueprint

Kindjal Dual Kodachis Blueprint

Sardaukar Wrath Finishing Move

Sardaukar Sword Weapon Charm

Sardaukar Sticker

Arrakis Loading Screen

Sardaukar Emblem

This exclusive bundle provides players with a diverse array of in-game items to immerse themselves in the Dune universe. Overall, the bundle, with its exclusive content and thematic depth, will entertain fans of both franchises and elevate their gaming experience.

