Call of Duty fans are pleasantly surprised as a brand-new Feyd Rautha Operator bundle from Dune 2 is set to feature in Warzone and MW3. With the upcoming Trial of Power event for both titles close at hand, the community is anticipating numerous cosmetics from this popular movie series to appear in both games. On that note, we already have news indicating that Paul Atreides will see an exclusive feature for this event.

A detailed overview concerning the release date, price, and any additional information regarding Dune 2's Feyd Rautha Operator bundle for both WZ and Modern Warfare 3 will be provided below.

When will the Dune 2 Feyd Rautha Operator bundle release for Warzone and MW3?

The upcoming Operator bundle for Feyd Rautha will debut in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 on December 13, 2023, at 9 am PT, upon the release of the Trial of Power event for both multiplayer titles.

What is the price of Dune 2 Feyd Rautha Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The newly introduced bundle for the Harkonnen antagonist from Dune will be priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which will be approximately $19.99, or the equivalent value in your local currency.

Those who have purchased previous BlackCell passes or have plans on purchasing the ongoing BlackCell Battle Pass can use their remaining CP and add the difference by purchasing a small CP bundle.

What's included in the Dune 2 Feyd Rautha Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Feyd Rautha Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/@Tridzo)

The brand-new bundle for Feyd Rautha Harkonnen will feature eight unique cosmetics and in-game items. These cosmetics will be available for a limited time, only for the duration of the Trial of Power event for both Call of Duty titles. The featured contents include:

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin "Fey'ds Frenzy" Finishing Move "Harkonnen Terror" Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG "The Face of Fear" Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG "Feyo's Blade" Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee "Champion of Cruelty" Calling Card "Harkonnen" Weapon Charm "House of Harkonnen" Emblem

Items in this list will not be available individually at a standalone price. Upon purchasing the Dune 2 Feyd Rautha Operator bundle in either WZ or Modern Warfare 3, you will have instantaneous access to all the listed cosmetics for both games.

It is important to note that unlike the Paul Atreides Operator cosmetic, the Feyd Rautha Harkonnen will not feature a 10% boost when equipped during the Trial of Power event.

