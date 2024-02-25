How to collect Mimic Skulls faster in MW3 Horde Hunt event

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), the Horde Hunt event features a unique zombie-themed experience launched alongside the Season 2 update. It introduced an exclusive limited-time mode called Hordepoint, offering certain challenges to acquire Zombies acquisitions and exclusive rewards. Over the course of three weeks, you'll face new challenges, culminating in the collection of 200 Mimic Skulls in the final week.

This challenge is difficult to complete due to the formidable nature of the Mimic zombie, which is hard to eliminate. In this article, we will provide effective ways to collect Mimic Skulls faster in MW3.

How to farm Mimic Skulls in the MW3 Horde Hunt event?

Mimic is a type of special zombie known for its incredible speed, tentacles, and razor-sharp fangs capable of inflicting heavy damage. Due to its formidable nature and moderate spawn rate, completing the challenge of gathering 200 Mimic Skulls is very difficult.

In response, the developers have officially announced that players can earn 2x Skulls in the Horde Hunt event, easing the difficulty of completing this challenge. The best way to farm Mimic Skulls in MW3 includes playing the LTM Hordepoint, where eliminating Mimics will result in skull drop. Play this mode, eliminate Mimics, and gather as many skulls as possible to make progress in the challenge.

However, popular MW3 content creator @ForwardLeaks suggests an even more efficient way by playing Warzone Plunder. According to this content creator, you need to land in areas with lots of chests and supply bags. By opening loot caches and avoiding popular drop spots, players can gather 50-70 Mimic Skulls per match.

MW3 Horde Hunt event: Challenges and rewards

Horde Hunt challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The Horde Hunt event includes a featured zombie each week for three weeks, along with a corresponding challenge to collect the skull of the featured zombie by eliminating them. These challenges can be completed by playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, Warzone, or limited-time Hordepoint mode.

Here is the list of all the challenges and rewards:

Base Zombies:

Epic Aether Tool – 75 bones

– 75 bones Speed Cola – 155 bones

– 155 bones Deadshot – 310 bones

– 310 bones Epic Aether Tool – 625 bones

– 625 bones Juggernog – 1,250 bones

– 1,250 bones Legendary Aether Tool – 2,500 bones

– 2,500 bones Elemental Pop – 5,000 bones

– 5,000 bones Ray Gun Case – 10,000 bones

Featured Zombies:

Week 1 - Tiny Screams Charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls)

Charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls) Week 2 - Dogs of Hell Calling Card (300 Hellhound skulls)

Calling Card (300 Hellhound skulls) Week 3 - Cursed Ammo Munition Box Skin (200 Mimic skulls)

Final reward:

Killshot Swagger Operator skin - Complete all the featured zombie challenges.

This covers everything there is to know about the most efficient way to collect Mimic Skulls in Modern Warfare 3.