Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 all rewards and how to unlock them

Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 is a highly competitive mode on Rebirth Island that offers a host of rewards. These include numerous in-game cosmetics, including Calling Cards, Operator skins, Camos, Emblems, and more. However, not everyone can earn them by simply participating in the mode.

Since this is a competitive mode, all players must reach certain Ranks and Skill Divisions to get a hold of these items. With that said, this article will take a closer look at all the Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 rewards and how you can unlock them.

All Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 rewards and how to unlock them

There are two parameters based on which Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 rewards are awarded. These are seasonal Placements and Divisions. Here are all the rewards that are up for grabs this season:

Season 3 Placement rewards

All Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 Placement rewards (Image via Activision)

Based on your placement and performance in your Ranked matches in Season 3, you can earn the following:

Finish in the top 15, 25 times: “Eat. Sleep. Ranked. Repeat” Large Decal.

“Eat. Sleep. Ranked. Repeat” Large Decal. Finish in the top 5, 25 times: “Pro Issue WSP Swarm” SMG Weapon Blueprint.

“Pro Issue WSP Swarm” SMG Weapon Blueprint. Finish first: “Straight Fire” Weapon Charm.

Kill and assist challenges

Get 25 kills or assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 3 Competitor” Weapon Sticker.

“WZ Ranked Play Season 3 Competitor” Weapon Sticker. Get 100 kills or assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 3 Competitor” Loading Screen.

“WZ Ranked Play Season 3 Competitor” Loading Screen. Get 500 kills or assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 3 Veteran” Weapon Camo.

Season 3 Skill Division rewards

All Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 Skill Division Rewards (Image via Activision)

Depending on the highest Skill Division you reached during Season 3, you can get a hold of the following:

Bronze: “WZ Season 3 Bronze” Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “WZ Season 3 Silver” Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Silver” Emblem Gold: “WZ Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem Gold: “WZ Season 3 Gold” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 3 Gold” Weapon Camo Platinum: “WZ Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem Platinum: “WZ Season 3 Platinum” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 3 Platinum” Weapon Camo Diamond: “WZ Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem Diamond: “WZ Season 3 Diamond” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 3 Diamond” Weapon Camo Crimson: “WZ Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem Crimson: “WZ Season 3 Crimson” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 3 Crimson” Weapon Camo Iridescent: “WZ Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “WZ Season 3 Iridescent” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 3 Iridescent” Weapon Camo Top 250: “WZ Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “WZ Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “WZ Season 3 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo

But that's not all. Apart from these Camos, Calling Cards, and Emblems, you will also earn Operator skins. However, these Operator skins are available only for players who have achieved a Skill Division of Gold or higher. They are as follows:

Gold Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Platinum Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Diamond Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Crimson Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Iridescent Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Top 250 Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

Apart from the above rewards, the player who is the Top 250 leader, #1, will earn the following:

#1 Overall: “MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card

“MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card #1 Overall: “MWIII Season #1 Overall” Animated Emblem

That covers all the rewards that are up for grabs in Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3.

