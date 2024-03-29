Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile is reportedly coming in Season 3

According to a surprising leak, it seems like players may soon witness Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile. The latest rumor will surely excite all the fans who are fond of Ranked Play in Call of Duty's mainstream titles. Moreover, the competitive experience is rumored to arrive sooner rather than later.

This article will mention details on the rumored Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely based on a rumor. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile rumored for Season 3

An account named @cybxrgFPS on X recently shared a post on the social media platform. This account had previously predicted the exact release date of Warzone Mobile. Hence, one could say there might be an element of accuracy this time as well.

Based on the leaked information, Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile will reportedly be revealed in Season 3. If that happens, it will imply that players on all three Call of Duty installments, namely Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, will get to enjoy the popular competitive mode together.

That said, it's still early to say anything since Season 3 is yet to be released. The next major update for MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile will drop on April 3, 2024. Only then will fans get to know whether there will be Ranked Play in Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile is not performing well post-launch

While some players are enjoying this game, many of the users are not happy with its performance, especially on Android devices. Following the anticipated release, WZ Mobile has mostly received negative reviews from Android players.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Not to mention that the game has also earned an underwhelming amount of revenue due to negative response. According to recent reports, Warzone Mobile made only $1.4 million after four days of release.

It looks like the effect of criticism has been heavy on the game's earnings. The developers will have to push out a major patch in order to fix all kinds of annoying issues players are facing right now. Despite a recent update, not all the problems have been resolved for them.

