As Warzone Mobile continues to capture the attention of gamers all over the world since its global launch, some players have been encountering a low FPS obstacle in the game, hindering their overall gaming experience. When your device struggles with the game, problems like the low FPS issue become paramount.

In this article, we will cover some ways to overcome this issue.

How to resolve Warzone Mobile's low FPS problem

By understanding the underlying causes of low FPS in Warzone Mobile, players can implement targeted solutions to improve their gameplay experience. By addressing various factors, like hardware limitations and optimizing graphics settings, players can mitigate this FPS issue.

1) Check device compatibility

Before looking for solutions to troubleshoot the low FPS issue in Warzone Mobile, players must ensure that their device meets the minimum system requirements for the game.

2) Adjusting graphics settings

By adjusting the graphics settings in Warzone Mobile, players can optimize the game’s performance on their phones. Whether lowering the overall graphics quality, adjusting post-processing effects such as bloom, depth of field, motion blur, disabling anti-aliasing, and shadows, or just reducing the resolution, optimizing the graphics settings allows players to enhance their gameplay experience.

3) Close background applications

Closing background applications is crucial for optimizing gameplay performance in Warzone Mobile. Running multiple applications at the same time causes the device to use up most of its valuable resources, like RAM and CPU cycles, which in turn leads to lower FPS.

4) Monitoring the temperature of the device

Overheating can trigger performance throttling, where the device reduces CPU and GPU performance to dissipate heat, resulting in lower FPS and gameplay slowdowns. Avoiding overheating the device by letting it cool down between sessions can significantly increase the game's performance.

5) Reinstall Warzone Mobile

As a last resort, reinstalling Warzone Mobile can be an effective solution if all else fails. Corrupted files or incomplete installations may hinder the game's performance, leading to lower FPS and gameplay disruptions.

By uninstalling and then installing the game again, players can ensure a clean installation with all the necessary files intact, potentially resolving any underlying issues.

