Warzone Mobile is finally available to play. It can run a few older devices, but usually with a low resolution and graphics quality. However, with some small changes in the settings, you can increase the FPS to enjoy smoother visuals. It is also worth noting that you will need high-end, powerful devices to configure the best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS.

In games like Warzone Mobile, where split-second reactions are vital, optimizing FPS and FOV can offer a competitive advantage. This article explores the settings configurations in the latest free-to-play battle royale game by Activision for a more immersive gaming experience.

Warzone Mobile system requirements

The new COD battle royale can run on mid-range smartphones (Image via COD)

Before we check the best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS, let's have a look at the minimum and recommended specs requirements.

Android

Minimum:

OS: Android 10 or later

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 8GB

GPU: Adreno 618 or better

Recommended:

OS: Android 10 or later

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 16GB

GPU: Adreno 618 or better

iOS

Minimum:

OS: iOS 16.0 or later

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 8GB

Recommended:

OS: iOS 16.0 or later

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 16GB

Feel free to check the best 6GB RAM phones to play Warzone Mobile.

How to change Warzone Mobile settings?

What are the best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS (Image via COD)

The process of adjusting the graphics, visual quality, FOV, or other settings in the new COD for mobile is quite simple. Just tap on the gear symbol in the top right-hand corner of the screen. This will open up a dedicated menu where you can fine-tune all kinds of options to suit your preferences. All the saved changes will become the default in future games.

Best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS

You need to go to the Graphics tab to adjust settings to get high FPS. Here are the recommended graphics settings:

Visual quality: Peak

Performance optimization for: Frame rate

Allow hi-res asset streaming over mobile data plan: Yes

Max framerate/FPS: 60

Field of view: 90

Visual quality is related to the aesthetic experience. It is set to Peak, which means it will use high-resolution textures, detailed effects, and sharp visuals. In performance optimization, you get two options: Battery and Frame rate. The settings mentioned above will prioritize FPS.

The hi-res stream over mobile data plan is completely based on your preference. Here, we have set Yes, which means the game will be in high resolution even when you are using your cellular network.

FPS and FOV are set to the maximum to get a smoother gaming experience.

These are the best Warzone Mobile settings for high FPS. However, it is important to note that every device has different hardware and software configurations, so you can try tweaking the settings to find a suitable option for you.

