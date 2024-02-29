Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to be released worldwide on March 21, 2024, for iOS and Android mobile devices. Mobile players now have the thrilling chance to dive headfirst into the action-packed, battle-royale universe of the game. However, many players are curious about the game's cross-platform compatibility, aiming to enjoy the free-to-play battle royale experience.

Does Warzone Mobile support cross-platform?

The availability of cross-platform support means you can team up with any players from different platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC) and enjoy the game together. Playing on different platforms promotes a variety of gameplay techniques and styles.

Be it the mobility of mobile devices, the comfort of console gaming, or the accuracy of PC players, each platform has advantages and subtleties that it brings to the battlefield. Now, to the question of whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be cross-platform. The answer, unfortunately for some and expectedly for others, is no.

While the absence of cross-platform play may disappoint many players hoping to duke it out against friends on different devices, the game will support cross-progression.

The ability for players to easily transfer their progress between platforms is known as cross-progression, a term that is becoming increasingly common in the gaming industry. This implies that all your in-game accomplishments, unlocks, and experiences from one platform will carry over to another.

All your weapons and unlockable items will also be carried over from the PC and console versions to the mobile version of this gaming title, provided the player uses the same Activision account across different platforms. This will allow players to explore different devices without fear of losing their hard-earned progress. This feature is very appealing for gamers who want to keep playing on different devices or want to keep their progress intact while playing.

In conclusion, although Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile does not support cross-platform play, the title comprises by allowing cross-progression. Such features will continue to become more important as the mobile gaming industry develops, influencing the gaming experiences of millions of people worldwide.