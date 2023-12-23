5 beginners tips to improve at Warzone

Warzone has seen a fresh new integration with Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of Season 1. The game has not only received a brand-new map, but a whole surge of content has been patched into the mode, making it one of the most trending ones in its genre. There is no better time to get into Warzone than now. Though it might seem daunting to face off against 100-odd people, fear not, as our guide will help you bypass all the barriers that hold newbies back.

With this article, players will have a detailed five-pointer guide that will help elevate their gameplay. It is understandably not easy to process the chaos that runs amok in a game like Warzone. However, with patience, you will soon be dropping high-kill games in no time.

5 tips for beginners to improve at Warzone

Below are five tips that will help you survive the harsh grounds of Warzone and come out on top.

1) Learn how to control recoil

Every weapon in Warzone has its very own recoil pattern, and numerous attachments will often pitch in here and there. It might seem like an impossible task to memorize every single one of them, especially with the extensive list of weapons offered in the game.

That said, in due time and with enough practice, you should have a general grasp of how each weapon behaves in the game. This will help you win 1v1s, and also allow you to seamlessly win unfavorable team fights.

The game also has numerous fixings, such as the FOV settings, which can impact how you control a weapon's recoil. This is very subjective, and we urge you to experiment around to figure out what suits you the best.

2) Focus on playing the zone

Playing the zone (Image via Activision)

It is pretty natural to chase after kills in such a high-tempo game. However, it is not the only factor determining your chance to win or lose a match. Having the right position can often even trump better aim and gunning skills.

A general cue for beginners is to play near the center of the zone. This will help you stay connected to the heart of the battleground, where you will not only learn how to master shooting mechanics but also simultaneously learn how to position yourself better.

3) Refrain from unnecessary engagements

As mentioned above, winning team fights and securing eliminations are not the only factors determining whether you win games in Warzone. Much of it relies on positioning and, of course, your decision-making.

Not every engagement will reap your rewards. Early-game brawls, especially, are notoriously known for hindering players' gameplay. We urge gamers to secure good loot for themselves after dropping, and only then, engage against enemy teams.

4) Make your own custom loadouts

Making your own loadouts in the game (Image via Activision and YouTube/@TCaptainX)

Warzone offers players a variety of options to customize their weapons. There is an extensive list of attachments and equipment offered by the game that changes the performance of your weapon drastically.

As you play the game, you get an idea of what playstyles you adhere to. With this knowledge, you can head into the game's armory and accordingly customize your weapons of choice to suit your needs.

5) Use Buy Stations

Buy Station in WZ (Image via Activision)

Often, newer players tend to skimp out on buying essential equipment from the Buy Stations offered in Warzone. These stations host gear such as Gas Masks, UAVs, self-revive kits, and other such goodies that can help you be more effective on the field.

We urge players to loot up as much cash as possible and use these Buy Stations proactively to supply themselves with the best equipment.

For more WZ guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.