How to complete 'Drone Parts' Easter egg in Warzone 

Ever since the introduction of Urzikstan in Warzone, numerous players have come across unwarranted drone parts scattered across the map. Players have resorted to sharing images of finding random parts of a drone in certain areas on the map, which they could seemingly stow in their inventory. It now appears there is a 'Drone Parts' Easter egg in play, and the community has been trying to decipher this puzzle.

To help complete this Easter egg, this article details all the steps required to complete it. Read on for a step-by-step guide.

How to complete the 'Drone Parts' Easter egg challenge in Warzone

This challenge can be completed by fulfilling two separate objectives:

Locate all parts of the drone scattered across Urzikstan. Assemble the drone in the designated platform provided in the game.

Locating all the separated parts of the Drone

To complete the 'Drone Parts' Easter egg challenge in Warzone, you must find all the essential pieces of the drone scattered across the map. The above Reddit post via u/ninjawpb will provide you with all the locations of the parts scattered across Urzikstan.

These parts can be found in between rocks, on top of rooftops, on the ground, and in other places. Keep your eyes peeled for these drone parts to complete the challenge. When you locate a part, remember to always stow it in your inventory.

The sightings of numerous parts have been made across the following coordinates on the Tac-map:

Sighting in coordinate C3

Sighting in coordinate C5

Sighting in coordinate D8

Sighting in coordinate F4

Sighting in coordinate F1

Sighting in coordinate G5

Sighting in coordinate H2

Sighting in coordinate H4

Sighting in coordinate H7

Sighting in coordinate I8

Note that these parts can only be collected in the game's battle royale mode. Neither Plunder nor Resurgence will allow you to dig around for the drone's scattered parts in the game.

Assembling the drone

After successfully collecting all the parts, head to the Shahin Manor point of interest (POI). North of this POI, at a designated spot (as marked in the third image of the embed below), you will find a station that will prompt you to build the drone.

After building the drone, you would have finally completed the 'Drone Parts' Easter egg in Warzone, making you eligible for all the rewards on offer.

All rewards for completing the 'Drone Parts' Easter egg in Warzone

To complete this tricky Easter egg, you will be rewarded with an exclusive 'Eggs-Illant Navigation' loading screen, and along with it, the completed drone will act as a UAV Radar until it is destroyed by enemy players.

