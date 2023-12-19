How to unlock JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit in Warzone and MW3

The introduction of Aftermarket parts has elevated gameplay in Warzone and MW3, revolutionizing customization and bringing forth a whole new array of build options for players to choose from. This new addition not only led to creative loadout builds but also players customizing their guns to suit their niche and unique styles.

The JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is a unique conversion kit for the Pulemyot 762 Light Machine Gun (LMG). This article will provide a detailed guide for unlocking this Aftermarket Part and its uses and benefits.

How to get the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit in Warzone and MW3

Unlocking the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is fairly straightforward. Follow these steps to successfully unlock this unique Aftermarket Part for the Pulemyot 762 LMG in Warzone and MW3:

Log into your designated client on your preferred device. Launch the game, and proceed to queue up for your games. You must grind through either game and reach Level 28 with the Pulemyot 762. This task can be done by playing matches, completing tasks, and using the Pulemyot as much as possible throughout your games. After reaching the mastery Level 28 for the LMG, you must earn 25 Hipfire or Tac Stance kills using it.

Upon reaching the given level and completing the kill challenge, the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit will be automatically unlocked for the LMG. It will be available in the game's weapon gunsmith system.

This Aftermarket Part will serve as a full conversion kit for the LMG, transforming this heavy gun into quite a versatile and mobile piece of weaponry. The Pulemyot 762's mobility and handling will be elevated, resembling that of an Assault Rifle. It will further retain its large ammo capacity and high damage, making it an ideal choice for the battlefields of both multiplayer games.

Aftermarket Parts

Aftermarket Parts can be described as an entirely different mod path. It is a definite game-changer and, as discussed, has revolutionized weapon customization in both multiplayer titles.

Aftermarket Parts add a layer of customization to your weapons. They have the potential to change how a weapon behaves, creating interesting weapon transformations. These additions encourage changing playstyles and trying out the weapon in a different light altogether.

Like the Bullpup Kit for the Pulemyot 762, the JAK Ferocity Aftermarket Parts can transform the Renetti into a full-auto carbine. This addition has received widespread love and support from the Call of Duty community, and we expect more Aftermarket Parts to be released in the upcoming seasons of Warzone and MW3.

For more Warzone and MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.