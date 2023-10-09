How to unlock JAK Ferocity Aftermarket Parts for Renetti in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) revolutionized the entire gunsmith system with the introduction of Aftermarket Parts for various weapons. This would allow players to experiment with new builds and niche loadouts to suit different playstyles. Such a system would allow developers to expand the weapons arsenal with ease and introduce new progression levels and weapon mastery for the entire playerbase.

Modern Warfare 3 will share a long list of similarities with Activision’s 2022 multiplayer shooter and battle royale. A shared platform allows the developers to transfer existing and popular elements from MW2 to MW3 without encountering hiccups. A larger list of weapons will also increase the skill ceiling to separate casuals from professionals.

This article will highlight how you can unlock the JAK Ferocity Renetti in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Aftermarket Parts for JAK Ferocity Renetti in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 JAK Ferocity (Image via Twitter/@SHGames)

The method to unlock Aftermarket Parts for the Renetti handgun is quite straightforward. Here is a quick guide on how you can get your hands on the JAK Ferocity conversion kit in Modern Warfare 3:

Launch the game from your client on the device and log in with your account credentials.

You will need to grind the game for a few hours with the Renetti handgun to reach level 20 on it.

Once you reach the required level, the conversion kit will automatically become available through the weapon gunsmith system.

You can now equip the Aftermarket Parts and enjoy a whole new gun that shares several features with the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) class.

It is important to note that players can complete another weapon challenge associated with the JAK Ferocity full-auto gun. The challenge completion criterion is simple and requires players to get a total of 30 kills with all five attachments equipped. However, it is only available after the weapon reaches its maximum level.

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit utilizes 3D printing to transform the existing burst-fire Renetti handgun into a full-auto monstrosity. With the correct attachments, like barrels and extended magazines, it can compete with the entire SMG class as its behavior drastically changes. However, the JAK is best suited for close-range combat as the base weapon is still a handgun that has inept damage range.

Aftermarket Parts

MW3 Aftermarket Parts (Image via Activision)

The Aftermarket Parts can be described as different mod parts for weapons that can drastically change a gun’s behavior. These are generally used to increase the performance of existing weapons.

By doing so, the developers are trying to avoid the presence of stale metas that can dominate the scene throughout entire seasons (like the RPK in MW2 and Warzone). The publisher may decide to expand the number of kits for every weapon in the collection.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of Sledgehammer Games for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.