All Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): JAK Raven Kit, Broodmother .45 Kit, and more

In a thrilling series of developments, the much-anticipated Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has introduced a new feature called Aftermarket Parts. This innovative addition will be available soon, enhancing the gaming experience by offering a range of customizable options. Note that to use certain Aftermarket Parts on a weapon, it must be at maximum level.

These items are unlocked through Weekly Challenges. When these events expire after the Season, the part is transferred to the Armoury Challenges area for a fresh Unlock Challenge. This article delves into all the Aftermarket Parts in MW3, including the JAK Raven Kit, Broodmother .45 Kit, and more.

JAK Raven Kit Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR) (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), the JAK Raven Kit is an aftermarket modification that dramatically changes the capability of the base weapon. It uses 3D printing technology to convert the existing burst-fire Renetti handgun into a full-auto gun. Level 20 in the game is required to complete this shift.

In addition, to obtain the JAK Raven Kit, you must kill 30 adversaries with all five attachments attached to the pistol. This kit modifies the weapon's handling as well as its damage output. However, extra attachments are recommended to balance the handling.

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762 – BR) (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit is an aftermarket item that allows you to customize your weapon. It can convert a pistol into a fully automatic weapon, thereby completely overhauling its capabilities. To unlock it, you must reach level 20 and kill 30 foes with all five pistol attachments.

This kit increases the damage output of your shots but may compromise handling. Thus, it's best to equip something to compensate for this potential issue.

Broodmother .45 Kit Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9 – SMG) (Image via Activision)

In MW3, the Broodmother.45 Kit allows players to alter the operation of their weapon radically. To earn these Conversion kits, you must accomplish in-game tasks that become accessible whenever the supported weapon reaches the maximum level.

Aftermarket Parts that were not previously available as attachments may be up for grabs, while others may become restricted.

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762 – LMG) (Image via Activision)

In MW3, the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit is an aftermarket conversion kit for the Pulemyot LMG. This kit converts the Pulemyot LMG from a cumbersome, low-mobility weapon to a more elegant assault rifle. It has excellent maneuverability while still delivering powerful, steady fire.

This kit's unlock challenge is to get 25 kills while hip-shooting or employing tac-stance. With exceptional recoil control and three-round burst fire, this bullpup AR dominates mid to long-range.

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45 – Handgun) (Image via Activision)

The XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel is an aftermarket modification for the COR-45 handgun in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This carbine conversion kit adds optics and under-barrel attachments to the weapon, increasing its versatility. The addition of binary fire, which effectively doubles the fire rate, is a unique feature of this kit.

This means the weapon can fire a round while the trigger is squeezed, as well as when it is released, providing a significant edge in combat.

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti – Handgun) (Image via Activision)

In MW3, the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit is an aftermarket modification that converts the Renetti burst pistol into a fully automatic weapon. To unlock it, you must reach level 20 and kill 30 foes with all five pistol attachments. This kit is notable for its capacity to significantly alter the gun's behavior, allowing it to function like a submachine gun.

However, it may affect the firearm's handling. Players are advised to equip the relevant attachment to negate this effect.

