Best FOV settings for Warzone

FOV, or Field of View, is one of the most important visual settings for shooters like Warzone. The game allows players to adjust this setting with values ranging from 60 all the way to 120. A higher value results in more details about one's vicinity. However, it comes at a cost. Setting the FOV to a higher value will reduce the size of objects visible on the screen at any given time.

Hence, tweaking this setting properly is important, especially in titles like Warzone, where information wins games. That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best FOV settings to use in the battle royale title.

What are the best FOV settings to use in Warzone?

60 vs 120 FOV comparison in Warzone. (Images via Activision/Edited by Sportskeeda)

To get the best possible experience, it is recommended to use the following FOV settings in Warzone:

Field of View (FOV): 90 – 110

90 – 110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

These settings will provide you with the most balanced experience, giving you the best of both visibility as well as details about your immediate surroundings. However, depending on your choice of input device, i.e., controller or mouse and keyboard, and the distance from your TV/Monitor, these settings can be further tweaked.

For instance, if you are a PC player who tends to sit closer to the monitor and use a mouse and keyboard, it is advised to use a FOV value that leans more toward the upper limit of the range given above. On the other hand, if you play primarily on a Console using a controller, it is advised to pick a value that is more towards the lower end of the range for the best possible experience.

To find the best value for you, it is advised to first hop into the Firing Range and then test out the settings therein. This will provide you with live feedback on the changes you are making on screen, and you can adjust them as required.

Apart from these settings, the game also allows you to tweak a few more graphical settings that can have a huge impact on your visibility. To get the best possible in-game experience, you must also adjust the following settings to the given values:

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0

0 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

That covers everything that there is to know about the best FOV settings to use in Warzone. Please note here that these FOV settings are suggested based on the average player's setup and requirements, and hence, if you're not comfortable with these settings, it is advised to start and then tweak them accordingly based on your preference.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.