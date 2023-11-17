Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 3

FOV, or Field of View, is one of the most crucial visual elements in Modern Warfare 3. It is the visible area that one can see at a given time. Since a higher FOV value directly correlates with more information about one's immediate surroundings, its importance in a first-person shooter game cannot be denied. However, there are a few caveats to a higher FOV.

For instance, although a higher FOV value will provide players with more details of their vicinity, to accommodate for the extra details, the size of these objects will be lowered. This can make targets at a distance difficult to spot. Hence, tuning one's FOV correctly becomes important.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best FOV settings in MW3 that bring the best of both details and visibility, allowing for a competitive gaming experience.

What are the best FOV settings to use in Modern Warfare 3?

Best FOV settings to use in Modern Warfare 3 (Images via Activision)

Here are the best FOV settings you can use right now in Modern Warfare 3:

Field of View (FOV): 90 – 120

90 – 120 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Using the above FOV settings will provide you with the sweet spot that enhances visibility. Please note that if you are on a PC using a mouse and keyboard, you will be better off with a Field of View value near 120. On the other hand, if you use a controller, it is advised to stick to a value closer to 90 degrees.

Apart from the abovementioned setups, you should also tweak the following Camera settings for better overall visibility:

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0

0 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

How to change FOV settings in Modern Warfare 3?

Guide to changing FOV in MW3 (Image via Activision)

To change your FOV settings in Modern Warfare 3, follow the steps below:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 and go to 'Settings.'

Navigate to the Graphics section and find the 'View' tab.

Adjust the FOV slider to your preferred values.

On this page, you will find all the necessary FOV and Camera settings. To ascertain these improvements, it is advised to head over to the Firing Range first and then tweak these settings. This will ensure you are getting an immediate update on the screen regarding the changes.

That covers everything about the best FOV settings for MW3. It is worth noting that these settings cater to the majority of the playerbase. Hence, it is advised to tweak them as per your preference.

