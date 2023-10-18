Firing Range will officially return in Modern Warfare 3

One of the most popular maps from the Call of Duty franchise is set to return in Modern Warfare 3. The Firing Range is a popular feature for players to test out their weapons before their matches. Fans are immensely excited as the map is poised to reenter the spotlight with the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 3.

The newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise has just ended its beta mode, which was available on platforms such as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Fans got a glimpse of what the title has to offer, and it's safe to say that it didn't fall short of the high expectations.

When will Firing Range be available on Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 will feature the shooting range from its predecessors (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 beta hosts tons of new and returning features, but fans are particularly anticipating the return of the Firing Range, which Infinity Ward confirmed before the start of the Modern Warfare II Beta in September 2022. Now, the wait is almost over because the training map is set to return on the game’s launch on November 10, 2023.

Players in COD Modern Warfare 3 are expected to have access to a wide variety of weaponry. Aside from weapons, several pieces of equipment and attachments will also be available in the game to enhance gun performance. This is where the Firing Range comes in handy.

The Firing Range is a compact-size multiplayer map that has multiple appearances in the Call of Duty series. It is set in a Cuban military training site and is used by players to test their weapons before hopping into a match.

Players can test out powerful loadouts, get a firm grip on their guns, and enhance their aim accuracy. They can avoid disadvantages during a match by testing their weapons and practicing mount and shooting on the Firing Range.

Additionally, players can test recoil patterns, weapon handling, and certain attachment tunes at the firing range in great detail. All of these will help them create the weapon of their dreams.

For players who will test their weapons and undergo training in the Firing Range once the game is launched, submachine guns, assault rifles, and light machine Guns are the best weapons to use in close-quarter to medium-range warfare. On the other hand, shotguns can be a great asset for defending a building.

Due to the small size of the battlefield, snipers are quite difficult to use and are fairly scarce in the shooting range. However, they can still offer effective support fire using the low and medium adjustments on a Variable Scoped Sniper Rifle.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to fully launch on November 10 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.