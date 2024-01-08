How to log out of Activision account on Warzone

Learning the ins and outs of Call of Duty: Warzone is essential if you want to survive in a world where every move determines whether you win or lose. Considering how tense and high-stakes this combat-based title is, even the most consistent players might occasionally want to take a break from WZ altogether, or create a new account for casual gaming. To accomplish both, they need to log out of their Activision account.

Although it might seem easy to log out of Activision, the procedure is not that simple. Understanding the importance of privacy and security, this article provides the steps required to log out of your Activision account in Warzone.

How to exit your Warzone Activision account

In this guide, we will explore the subtleties of the complex logout procedure on Activision's WZ platform. Below are the steps required to complete the complicated process of logging out of Activision.

1) Head into the Activison website

The process of logging out of your Activision cannot be done in-game as of now and can only be done via the Activision website. Visit the Activision website on your browser and log into your Activision account, which you use to play Warzone, by clicking on Sign In, which is typically located in the top-right corner. Enter your Activision account credentials, including your email address and password.

2) Unlink your Account

After heading into your profile, you should see the linked accounts options under the Accounts linking tab. Here, you will find all the platforms you have linked your account with, which generally include your PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Nintendo, and Battle.net accounts. Identify the platform you want to log out of and click on the Unlink button.

3) Email verification

After initiating the unlinking process, you should be prepared to receive an email notification to the address associated with your Activision account. Log into your email and find the email from Activision. You will find a verification code, which is required to confirm that you indeed want to unlink the selected account and log out.

Go back to the Activision website or click the email's provided link. It will ask you to enter a verification code. Make sure there are no typos or mistakes when entering the code. The verification code must be entered correctly for the system to recognize your request. Now you should be able to sign out of your Activision account.

You should keep in mind that, upon successfully completing the logout process, WZ will prompt you to link into a new account when you return to the game. That is all there is to it when it comes to signing out of your Activision Warzone account.

