Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers: Prestige edition, price, rewards, and more

Warzone Mobile x Backbone has been named the official controller partner for Call of Duty, and will give you complete control over the game through a simple snap-in mechanism. Additionally, they are releasing an exclusive Backbone One - Prestige Edition controller. This controller will be available for purchase starting March 13, 2024, at 12 pm PST, allowing players to gear up for the title's global launch on March 21, 2024.

This article will cover all important information regarding the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers, including details on their Prestige edition, pricing, rewards, and more.

Prestige edition of Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers explored

The collaboration between Warzone Mobile and Backbone has led to the creation of an exclusive controller called the Backbone One - Prestige edition. This controller is designed to provide superior optimized support, enhancing your gaming experience on iPhone and Android devices. With this setup, you can immerse yourself in intense battle royale matches with up to 120 real players and dominate the battlefield.

The Backbone One supports any game or service that accepts controllers, including Apple Arcade, Google Play Store, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or even stream from your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC.

The USB-C 2nd Gen controllers are equipped with magnetic adapters to ensure a better fit for your phone and support compatibility with various phone cases. With its redesigned D-pad, the controllers offer improved responsiveness, delivering an exceptional gaming experience across all genres.

What is the price of Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers Prestige edition?

Backbone One - Prestige edition price (Image via Best Buy)

The Backbone One - Prestige edition will be available for purchase exclusively through Best Buy Drops on the Best Buy Mobile App starting March 13, 2024, at 12:00 pm PST.

Priced at $100, it will have a limited release and only be available in select countries upon launch. However, it is expected to be accessible worldwide over time.

Warzone Mobile x Backbone controllers Prestige edition purchase rewards

The purchase of the Backbone One - Prestige edition includes special packaging and a 30-minute Double XP token.

Moreover, Backbone+ subscribers will receive an additional Double XP token, along with a Calling Card, an Emblem, and a Weapon Charm.

