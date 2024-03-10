Activision allows you to connect controllers in Warzone Mobile to experience an immersive gaming adventure with an optimized preconfigured control layout. It has been confirmed that COD Warzone Mobile will support controllers to work seamlessly. However, you can easily play the game on mid-range or high-end devices without peripherals. The title is set for a complete release on March 21, 2024, as a free-to-play game, and you can pre-register to win multiple in-game rewards.

This article provides a guide on how to connect controllers in Warzone Mobile.

The process to connect controllers in Warzone Mobile

Controllers for Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

You can connect controllers with the help of Bluetooth or USB. At launch, you can use the Backbone One controller, which must be purchased separately. Activision offers other controller options, including:

Xbox Wireless Controller for Series X|S

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for Series X|S

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller

You can connect controllers in Warzone Mobile with your devices primarily via Bluetooth. That said, some devices may even support a direct-wired connection.

Now, to connect the controller via Bluetooth, you must follow some simple steps:

Step 1: Enable pairing on your controller. To do so, there is a small, slightly raised button just to the left of the USB port on the controller, which is marked with the “)))” icon.

Step 2: Enable Bluetooth on your devices

Step 3: Locate the controller's name and connect to it in your device’s Bluetooth settings.

Step 4: Open Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and from the main menu screen, ensure that the controller is on. You have to press a button or move the thumbstick.

Step 5: A “Controller Connected” message will appear on the screen. Then, you can modify your in-game controls for Battle Royale and Multiplayer Modes.

However, it should be noted that if the phone is left idle, the Bluetooth connection may disconnect, and you will have to reconnect the controller using the aforementioned steps.

