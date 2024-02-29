Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile multiplayer will be available alongside the game's global launch on March 21, 2024. According to the developers, the main focus of the game will be battle royale. However, the multiplayer support will allow players to experience the classic Call of Duty action across various MP maps and modes. The recent WZ Mobile blog has revealed some important details regarding the game's multiplayer.

This article aims to provide key information about what to expect from Warzone Mobile multiplayer.

Warzone Mobile multiplayer explored

Warzone Mobile will introduce multiplayer to mitigate the time-consuming nature of battle royales. Typically, in BRs, you need to spend time searching for proper gear and weapons, and early engagement may lead to instant elimination, resulting in the need to start a new match. However, with multiplayer, you can jump straight into action with proper loadouts and respawns for a fair fight.

As mentioned in the blog, Call of Duty: WZ Mobile will have multiplayer support, offering several maps and modes. At the launch, three small-sized maps will be available, including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard, guaranteeing intense fights from the very start.

Moreover, each map will feature classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy, including Hardcore variants.

WZ Mobile multiplayer will serve as a good warm-up before dropping into big maps like Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Additionally, it will help level up your weapons faster and improve your gunfights. Since the game will be new, you may need time to familiarize yourself with the control settings. Thus, this multiplayer support should allow you to become acquainted with movements and gunfights.

Warzone Mobile content

Verdansk and Rebirth Island in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

Following the launch of Warzone Mobile, you will be able to dive into Verdansk and Rebirth Island, two popular maps from the original game. Verdansk will host battle royale with 120 players, while Rebirth Island will feature Resurgence with 48 players.

Additionally, WZ Mobile will introduce cross-platform progression, allowing players to level up their accounts, weapons, and Battle Pass across all connected platforms, including console, PC, and mobile.

Control and accessibility settings (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, you can freely customize your control setup and accessibility options to suit your preferences, allowing you to fine-tune each element. This includes extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options that prioritize performance, graphics, or a balanced mix.

