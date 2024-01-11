Best games to play on Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Xbox Game Pass remains a prominent value-for-money gaming service subscription, even in 2024. Against a small monthly fee, readers can gain access to a wide library of games — including day-one releases. These titles cover various genres, making it quite complicated to pick the best of what is available in Microsoft’s gaming service.

A list of the best games available on Game Pass can be found below, divided into categories denoting major genres. Keep in mind that this list denotes games available as of January 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Best open-world games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Open world titles include the likes of Starfield and No Man's Sky, offering players unparalleled freedom in traversing through massive game maps, encouraging them to experiment as much as possible:

Starfield

No Man’s Sky

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Valheim

Minecraft

Skyrim

Watch Dogs 2

Sea of Thieves

Fallout: New Vegas

Best action-adventure games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Action-adventure covers quite a broad section of games, encompassing elements from multiple genres in many cases. Regardless, these titles offer cinematic set pieces and impressive campaigns in common:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Rise of the Tomb Raider

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Batman: Arkham Knight

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Yakuza 0

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hi-Fi Rush

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Best indie games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Also known as independent video games, the indie genre includes titles created by small development teams, usually 1-4 people. Game Pass houses a wide library of impressive indies in addition to its usual AAA games catalog:

Hollow Knight

Rollerdrome

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon

Inside

Vampire Survivors

Stardew Valley

Among Us

Best horror games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass also has a healthy selection of horror titles to choose from. These games range from AAA blockbusters to surprise indie hits, each offering spine-tingling campaigns:

Amnesia Collection

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Soma

Dead Space (2023 remake)

Prey

Dead Space 2

Doom 3

Best shooter games to play on Xbox Game Pass

The best shooter games on Game Pass include both first-person and third-person options, each offering blood-pumping, adrenaline-fuelled campaigns:

Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo: Reach

Doom (2016)

Remnant II

Crysis

Deathloop

Gears of War 2

Goldeneye 007

Quake

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Best RPG games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass includes some of the best RPGs and JRPGs currently available in the market. These include first-party titles such as Starfield, among others:

Starfield

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Persona 5 Tactica

Monster Hunter Rise

Sea of Stars

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Fable 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The Outer Worlds

Check out our Game Pass section on Sportskeeda for more news and updates.