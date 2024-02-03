All restricted items in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Call of Duty: Warzone introduces an exciting twist to its competitive scene with the launch of Ranked Play in the Resurgence mode. As players gear up to fight their way to the Top 250 Leaderboard, it's crucial to be well-versed in the restrictions that govern the battlefield. The list of restricted items is comprehensive, as the developers aim to maintain a balanced and competitive environment.

This article takes a look at the prohibited arsenal and attachment parts that will shape the Warzone Resurgence Ranked experience.

List of restricted items in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

The following items have been deemed off-limits in Warzone Ranked Resurgence:

Riot Shield Several Shotguns One Shot Sniper All launchers and more

Moreover, attachment parts also face a ban, including but not limited to:

Snake Shot Dual Trigger Jak Purifier Corvus Torch High Explosive Dragon’s Breathe Thermals.

In addition to individual weapons, specific shotguns such as the Haymaker, Riveter, Guardian, and Broadside are also barred from Resurgence Ranked, ensuring a diverse and strategic gameplay experience. For a detailed breakdown, players can look forward to the upcoming Patch Notes release next week.

Ranked Play in Fortune’s Keep brings a unique set of rules, marking the first time the Resurgence format takes center stage. While the core objective remains the same - climb the leaderboard and earn Ranked Plays - there are noteworthy alterations and innovations that players should familiarize themselves with.

Resurgence Ranked play: The basics

To engage in the official competitive Call of Duty: Warzone experience, players need to attain at least Level 55. The ranking system mirrors the structure seen in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer, featuring seven standard Skill Divisions (SD).

Everyone begins their journey at Bronze I as Season 2 of Ranked Play kicks off, and your Skill Rating (SR) is determined by your performance in matches. Importantly, your previous year's SD/SR will not carry over.

Skill Divisions

The seven Skill Divisions provide a tiered progression system. Starting at Bronze I, players earn a Skill Rating based on their match performance. It's a fresh start in Season 2, and everyone begins on an equal playing field.

Changes to Ranked Resurgence

While the essence of Ranked Play remains intact, several adjustments and innovations have been implemented to cater to the Resurgence format. Here are the key modifications:

Rank progression alteration: Players earn Stars to progress their Skill Rating, with adjustments made for the lower squad count.

SR Placement and Kills/Assists: Tuning adjustments account for the faster Resurgence playstyle and the reduced number of teams.

Seasonal SR challenges: Players can kickstart each Ranked Play Season with bonus SR rewards by completing Seasonal challenges.

SR Death fees: Introduced at Silver I, Death fees deduct a small amount of SR for each death in a match, emphasizing survival and strategic gameplay.

Rejoining and Match canceling alteration: Players remain in the match if disconnected, with rejoining possible only if at least three squads remain. Matches can be canceled in the pre-lobby if the player count drops below 13 squads.

The arrival of Ranked Play in Warzone's Resurgence mode brings a fresh and competitive edge to the game. Stay tuned for the Patch Notes next week for a detailed breakdown of the banned items and attachment parts in Warzone Ranked Resurgence.