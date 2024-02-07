All rules and regulations in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Ranked Play is coming to Warzone, and what better way to inaugurate this function than by implementing it in an exclusive Warzone Ranked Resurgence playlist? Similar to previous iterations of competitive gameplay modes, Warzone Ranked Resurgence will follow the preset competitive guidelines provided by Treyarch and Raven Software.

This new playlist will raise the stakes for all players, providing them with content worth grinding for. With Ranked Resurgence on its way, the community can expect a constant rotation of fast-paced and high-octane gameplay in Season 2. For a detailed brief on this inclusion and its rule set, read below.

What are all the rules and regulations in Warzone Ranked Resurgence?

Expand Tweet

Warzone Ranked Resurgence will debut with certain restrictions and limitations to provide players with a nifty and seamless experience. This will ensure that the game maintains its competitive integrity. Balance adjustments have been made to aid the same, providing players with a well-balanced matchmaking and gaming system for Ranked Play.

Here are all the rules and regulations set for Warzone Ranked Resurgence, as per the patch notes offered by Activision and Sledgehammer Games:

Map

Fortune’s Keep will be the sole Ranked Play map

Mode

Resurgence will be the preferred mode of combat

Player Level Requirement

Level 55 is the minimum Player Level requirement for queuing Ranked Play

Squad Size

Trios is the only allowed squad size for Ranked in WZ's Resurgence

Max Player Count

51 (17 Squads)

Gameplay

Public Event Adjustments

Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match.

Circle 2: Loadout Drop

Circle 3: Fire Sale

Circle 4: Restock

Spawn Protection

Reduced to 2.5s.

Weapon Adjustments

Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play.

The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.

Respawn Loadouts

Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.

All restrictions for Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Expand Tweet

The following are the restrictions that have been enforced to ensure optimal and fair competition in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2:

Weapons

Melee

Riot Shields

Launchers

All

Shotguns

KV Broadside

MX Guardian

Haymaker

Riveter

Attachments

Ammunition

Snakeshot

Dragon’s Breath

High Explosive

Optics

All Thermals

Underbarrel

Jak Purifier

Corvus Torch

Trigger Action

Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Perks

Birdseye

Plate Carrier

Comms Vest

Vehicles

All Turreted Ground Vehicles

All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles

All Warzone Resurgence Ranked rewards

At the end of Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 2, players will be rewarded for their highest attained Skill Division during the tenure of the given season. If you are someone who competes at the highest level, especially in the Top 250 Division, you must get an active placement in the given rank to get your hands on the exclusive Top 250 Division rewards.

A list of all the Seasonal Division rewards is given below:

If you finish in Bronze, you receive the WZ Season 2 Bronze Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Bronze Emblem If you finish in Silver you receive the WZ Season 2 Silver Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Silver Emblem If you finish in Gold you receive the WZ Season 2 Gold Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Gold Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem If you finish in Platinum you receive the WZ Season 2 Platinum Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Platinum Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem If you finish in Diamond you receive the WZ Season 2 Diamond Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Diamond Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem If you finish in Crimson you receive the WZ Season 2 Crimson Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Crimson Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem If you finish in Iridescent you receive the WZ Season 2 Iridescent Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem

you receive the WZ Season 2 Iridescent Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem If you finish in Top 250 you receive the exclusive WZ Season 2 Top 250 Large Weapon Decal, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card

For more Warzone Season 2 news, check these links below:

Patch notes || Al Mazrah return || Wonder Weapons in Fortune's Keep || New events in Season 2 ||