All rules and regulations in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Ranked Play is coming to Warzone, and what better way to inaugurate this function than by implementing it in an exclusive Warzone Ranked Resurgence playlist? Similar to previous iterations of competitive gameplay modes, Warzone Ranked Resurgence will follow the preset competitive guidelines provided by Treyarch and Raven Software.
This new playlist will raise the stakes for all players, providing them with content worth grinding for. With Ranked Resurgence on its way, the community can expect a constant rotation of fast-paced and high-octane gameplay in Season 2. For a detailed brief on this inclusion and its rule set, read below.
What are all the rules and regulations in Warzone Ranked Resurgence?
Warzone Ranked Resurgence will debut with certain restrictions and limitations to provide players with a nifty and seamless experience. This will ensure that the game maintains its competitive integrity. Balance adjustments have been made to aid the same, providing players with a well-balanced matchmaking and gaming system for Ranked Play.
Here are all the rules and regulations set for Warzone Ranked Resurgence, as per the patch notes offered by Activision and Sledgehammer Games:
Map
- Fortune’s Keep will be the sole Ranked Play map
Mode
- Resurgence will be the preferred mode of combat
Player Level Requirement
- Level 55 is the minimum Player Level requirement for queuing Ranked Play
Squad Size
- Trios is the only allowed squad size for Ranked in WZ's Resurgence
Max Player Count
- 51 (17 Squads)
Gameplay
- Public Event Adjustments
- Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match.
- Circle 2: Loadout Drop
- Circle 3: Fire Sale
- Circle 4: Restock
Spawn Protection
- Reduced to 2.5s.
Weapon Adjustments
- Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play.
- The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.
Respawn Loadouts
- Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.
All restrictions for Warzone Ranked Resurgence
The following are the restrictions that have been enforced to ensure optimal and fair competition in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 2:
Weapons
Melee
- Riot Shields
Launchers
- All
Shotguns
- KV Broadside
- MX Guardian
- Haymaker
- Riveter
Attachments
Ammunition
- Snakeshot
- Dragon’s Breath
- High Explosive
Optics
- All Thermals
Underbarrel
- Jak Purifier
- Corvus Torch
- Trigger Action
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
Perks
- Birdseye
- Plate Carrier
- Comms Vest
Vehicles
- All Turreted Ground Vehicles
- All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles
All Warzone Resurgence Ranked rewards
At the end of Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 2, players will be rewarded for their highest attained Skill Division during the tenure of the given season. If you are someone who competes at the highest level, especially in the Top 250 Division, you must get an active placement in the given rank to get your hands on the exclusive Top 250 Division rewards.
A list of all the Seasonal Division rewards is given below:
- If you finish in Bronze, you receive the WZ Season 2 Bronze Emblem
- If you finish in Silver you receive the WZ Season 2 Silver Emblem
- If you finish in Gold you receive the WZ Season 2 Gold Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem
- If you finish in Platinum you receive the WZ Season 2 Platinum Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem
- If you finish in Diamond you receive the WZ Season 2 Diamond Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem
- If you finish in Crimson you receive the WZ Season 2 Crimson Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem
- If you finish in Iridescent you receive the WZ Season 2 Iridescent Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem
- If you finish in Top 250 you receive the exclusive WZ Season 2 Top 250 Large Weapon Decal, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card
