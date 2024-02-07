Best loadout to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

The RAM 7 is the ultimate weapon for Warzone Ranked Resurgence, although, without the right attachments, you will be playing at a disadvantage. The community is all set to begin grinding to achieve the highest possible rank in-game. However, without using the meta weapon for the Season, this becomes significantly more challenging.

This article details the best loadout to use for WZ's Ranked Play in Resurgence. Read on for a detailed brief on the most useful attachments and class setup.

Best RAM 7 Warzone Ranked Resurgence loadout

Best loadout for Warzone Ranked Resurgence (Image via Activision and YouTube/@TCaptainX)

The RAM 7 is an Assault Rifle boasting a high fire rate paired with great damage output. This allows players to shred through enemy teams with the least amount of resistance. However, the gun does have substantial recoil, and the goal of this build is to min-max it to its highest capability.

Below is a list of all the attachments you should pair with the rifle:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel Underbarrel : BRUEN Heavy Support Grip

: BRUEN Heavy Support Grip Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad Stock

HVS 3.4 Pad Stock Magazine: 60 Round Drum Magazine

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is our choice of muzzle for this build. A suppressor will keep you off the enemy radar, allowing you to make the best out of your positioning. You can eliminate squads without giving away your location, and having such a powerful tool at your disposal comes in handy in WZ's Ranked Play.

The XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel will bump up your weapon's effective range. While the RAM 7 packs a tremendous punch at close range, its effectiveness drops as the distance scales. With this attachment, you will have a much easier time shooting down enemies from a farther distance.

The BRUEN Heavy Support Grip remains our staple choice for an under-barrel attachment for the RAM. It provides great recoil control, lowering the gun's erratic horizontal spread.

Meanwhile, the 60-Round Drum Magazine is quite self-explanatory. A bigger magazine is always a plus point in a game like Warzone. With over a hundred players surrounding you at every step, a bigger magazine is something you appreciate while gunning down squads.

Best RAM 7 class setup and Perks in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

To complement the best RAM 7 Warzone loadout for Ranked Play in Resurgence, the following class setup and Perks are recommended:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Best secondary for RAM 7 in Warzone Season 2

Best HRM-9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@TCaptainX)

The HRM-9 is a great SMG to pair with this powerful Assault Rifle. The SMG will help you clear out any close-quarter situation, providing you with a versatile playing field in-game.

For more WZ loadouts and guides, visit the links below:

ISO 9mm loadout || COR-45 loadout || SVA 545 loadout ||