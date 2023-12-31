Best ISO 9mm loadout in Warzone: attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Warzone offers a wide range of weapons that are best suited to close-quarters combat, and the ISO 9mm sub-machine gun is one of the best in this regard. This firearm can shred through enemies in seconds and is an underrated gem that has been slowly rising in the SMG meta in WZ Season 1. The best part is that this gun can be widely found on the battlefield, allowing players to use it in every match.

However, without the right attachments, this weapon will simply feel lackluster. To ensure that doesn't happen, you can consult this article to equip the ISO with the best accessories.

Best ISO 9mm loadout attachments in Warzone

Best ISO 9mm loadout attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@IceManIsaac)

This build's purpose is to help you make the most of the mobility offered by the ISO while tuning its accuracy for better performance. While this gun has a light recoil kick, with the attachments mentioned below, it should be easier to manage.

Here are the best attachments for the ISO 9mm:

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor Muzzle

Sonic Suppressor Muzzle Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Demo Fade Tac Stock

Demo Fade Tac Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum Magazine

50 Round Drum Magazine Ammunition: 9mm High-Grain Rounds

The Sonic Suppressor Muzzle will keep you off the radar, allowing you to pop in and out of corners and take enemies by surprise.

Our choice of optic is the Slate Reflector. However, you can pick any scope that suits your needs. The 50-round Drum Magazine will help you with prolonged gunfights by not forcing you to reload after every spray.

The Demo Fade Tac Stock will bump up your aiming speed while walking. It is also going to increase your sprint speed, allowing you to stay mobile while carrying this SMG. Maximizing the handling and mobility of this weapon will help you during gunfights in Warzone.

Furthermore, you get a boost in your aim-down-sight movement speed by 11% when this Tac Stock is in use, which comes in clutch when dueling against enemy players.

The 9mm High-Grain Rounds will increase the effective damage range of the ISO while improving its bullet velocity. This will make the weapon a tad bit more versatile than other firearms in its class.

Best ISO 9mmclass setup and perks

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Best secondary to ISO 9mm in Warzone

MTZ-556 (Image via Activision)

You can pair this powerful SMG with an assault rifle, such as the MTZ-556. This will help you bridge the gap between medium and long-range gunfights, allowing you to have free reign over your positioning in-game.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.