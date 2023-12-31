How to unlock Broodmother .45 Kit in Warzone and MW3

The Broodmother .45 Kit in Warzone and MW3 is an exclusive Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the WSP-9 SMG. It can fine-tune this already powerful firearm, improving the weapon's capability to deal devastating amounts of damage even in medium-range gunfights. Since this Aftermarket addition significantly enhances the gun, grinding through some challenges to get your hands on it will be worth your effort.

You can refer to the section below to find all the steps needed to unlock the Broodmother .45 Kit in WZ and Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Broodmother .45 Kit in Warzone and MW3

Unlike conversion kits such as JAK Raven, JAK Headhunter Carbine, or even the XRK IP-V2, the Broodmother .45 does not exactly change the WSP-9 SMG into a different weapon class. Rather, it provides this firearm with much beefier stats and further improves its bullet velocity and range. This makes it far more versatile on the battlefield.

To unlock this unique and powerful Aftermarket kit, follow the steps prescribed below:

If you play either Warzone or MW3 on PC, launch Call of Duty Headquarters from Steam or Battle.net. If you are on a console, proceed to launch either game. Log in with your designated credentials. Queue into matches for Warzone and MW3 until you reach Player Level 25. This can be done by simply queuing up for games. Doing Daily and Weekly challenges will significantly boost your progress. After getting to Level 25, you will have access to the Armory Unlocks feature in the game. Navigate to the Aftermarket Parts tab and proceed to activate the challenge related to the Broodmother .45 Kit for the WSP-9 SMG. This task will require you to complete three daily or bonus challenges in MW3 or Warzone. Proceed to queue up for Multiplayer, or even Zombies to complete these tasks.

After successfully finishing three daily or bonus challenges, you will have instantaneous access to the Broodmother .45 Aftermarket Kit for the WSP-9. It can now be equipped on your weapon, beefing up its stats significantly.

The Broodmother .45 Aftermarket Kit in Warzone and MW3 will significantly enhance the weapon's magazine ammo capacity, range, bullet velocity, and overall damage. Just ensure that you can handling the SMG's recoil.

Some negatives of this kit include having lower movement speed and sprint-to-fire speed. We urge you to forego these cons because its positives outweigh them.

For more guides on unlocking Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.