How to unlock JAK Raven Kit in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Raven Kit is an exclusive Aftermarket addition to the MCW Assault Rifle in Warzone and MW3. The MCW, which has been added to the former title with the launch of Season 1, now also benefits from this powerful Aftermarket Part. This mod changes its functionality, almost transitioning it into a fully functional SMG.

As with other conversion kits, the JAK Raven Kit also encourages players to innovate new playstyles and pair fresh attachments with this weapon. For a detailed guide to unlocking this Aftermarket Part, read below.

How to get JAK Raven Kit in Warzone and MW3

This weapon mod for the MCW can be earned in Warzone and MW3 by consistently grinding through either game with the weapon equipped. Follow these steps to get your hands on the JAK Raven Kit as early as possible in WZ and Modern Warfare 3:

Launch Call of Duty Headquarters from your designated platform on your PC. If you are on a console, launch your desired game. Log in with your credentials. Queue up for games, and make sure you have the MCW equipped when playing multiplayer matches. Keep a look around for Weapon challenges to help boost your progress. Continue your grind through the game and reach Level 28 on the MCW Assault Rifle. After you reach level 28, you must complete at least five weekly challenges via the Armory.

Upon completing the aforementioned challenges and successfully leveling up your weapon to Level 28, you will have instantaneous access to the JAK Raven Aftermarket Conversion kit for the Assault Rifle.

It will convert the MCW into an SMG, enhancing the weapon's fire rate significantly. It retains its characteristic of being extremely accurate, making this newly formed SMG quite the fatal tool in the right hands.

That said, it comes with its own set of drawbacks, which include loss of range and, of course, reduction in damage per bullet. It will drastically alter the function of this assault rifle, incentivizing players to opt for a more close-range combat style.

The JAK Raven Conversion Kit is not as powerful as other Aftermarket Conversion Kits, and in our opinion, makes the MCW a lackluster SMG. We believe this weapon thrives as an Assault Rifle. However, if you want to give this newly designed weapon a go, you should work your way to earning this unique convertible attachment.

For players who want to spice up their gameplay, Aftermarket Parts such as the JAK Raven Kit, JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion, or even the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit are great choices for attachments. They add a brand-new learning curve to your weapons, refreshing your multiplayer experience in both Warzone and MW3.

