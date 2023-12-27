How to unlock XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in Warzone and MW3

Aftermarket Parts, such as the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in MW3 and Warzone, bring forth a new platter of configuration possibilities for both games. These additions often convert the gun to a different build altogether, incentivizing and innovating the propagation of new loadouts, playstyles, and attachment choices.

The XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 is a unique Aftermarket attachment for the COR-45 Handgun. This article provides a detailed guide on unlocking this attachment.

Getting the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in Warzone and MW3

The XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in Warzone and MW3 is quite easy to attain. Follow the steps listed below to get your hands on this overpowered piece of equipment in both multiplayer titles from Call of Duty:

Launch Call of Duty HQ from your designated platform. Log in with your credentials. Queue up for games, and keep a tab on any weapon challenges floating around for the COR-45 Grind through the game and reach Weapon Level 21 with the COR-45 Handgun. After reaching Weapon Level 21 with the COR-45 Handgun, you must earn 25 kills with a silencer attached to the weapon.

As you complete the second challenge, you will instantaneously unlock the exclusive Aftermarket Part for the COR-45 Handgun in Modern Warfare 3 and WZ. It will be available to equip via the gunsmith module.

The XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit will serve as a full conversion kit for the COR-45 Handgun, allowing you to transform the weapon's functioning mechanism. It doesn't make the sidearm fully automatic but converts its trigger mechanism to binary, allowing you to shoot one bullet upon pulling the trigger and another upon releasing it.

Furthermore, it will now be equipped with much better iron sights, improving your efficacy for close and mid-range combat scenarios. One of the biggest advantages of the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit is that it allows the player wielding the COR-45 to Tac Stance fire the weapon, which comes quite handy in close-quarter combat.

What are Aftermarket Parts?

Aftermarket Parts are the newest attachment addition to Warzone and MW3. They allow players to bring forth a whole new level of creativity into building their weapon loadouts, which would otherwise not be possible without the conversion kits.

Aftermarket Parts such as the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit for the Pulemyot 762 can transform the weapon into a full auto carbine, allowing players to explore a whole new playstyle with these weapons.

