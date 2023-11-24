Best COR-45 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) features some of the best weapons in its arsenal, including the new COR-45 in the Handgun category, which is a small but powerful sidearm that can accompany you on any battlefield. It is quick and stacks up damage faster than you can imagine in close-range gunfights. It is a great gun to carry around in fast-paced scenarios as it allows for a lot of movement speed.

Modern Warfare 3 has managed to impress a percentage of the community with its massive weapons collection. The movement and gunplay changes make the game comparatively faster than its prequel, and weapons like the COR will shine in the emerging meta.

This article will highlight the best COR-45 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best COR-45 loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW# COR-45 Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that can help you dominate multiplayer lobbies in Modern Warfare 3 with just a pistol.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor XS

Colossus Suppressor XS Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Stock: XRK Dynamic Precision Stock

XRK Dynamic Precision Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Aftermarket Parts: XRK IP- V2 Conversion Kit

The Colossus Suppressor XS muzzle keeps you off the enemy radar and increases recoil control.

The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, vertical recoil, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

The XRK Dynamic Precision stock increases gun kick control and recoil control.

The 30-round extended magazine provides you with increased ammo capacity to fight off multiple enemy operators without reloading.

The XRK IP- V2 Conversion Kit increases fire rate, bullet velocity & range, and aiming idle stability alongside enabling Tactical Stance for the gun.

Best COR-45 class setup and perks

MW3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here are all the pieces of gear you need to make the most out of the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3.

Perk Package

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Data Jacker

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The Demolition vest offers a resupply for both tactical and lethal equipment every 25 seconds. The Scavenger gloves let you pick up ammo from dead enemy operators. The Tactical Pads allow you to fully Aim Down Sight (ADS) while sliding and make the sliding distance greater. The Data Jacker provides a UAV sweep on the Tac map when you pick up dropped remote devices from dead enemy operators.

The COR-45 does best in close-range gunfights and benefits from a loadout that can maximize maneuverability.

How to unlock COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 COR-45 unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

The COR-45 is available to equip in the weapons section by default, as it is one of the starter weapons for the game. You do not have to do any additional challenges to unlock this handgun.

Best secondary to COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The COR-45 is a secondary or sniper support at best since it becomes weak at medium range. It is perfect for taking close-range gunfights and then switching back to the ranked primary guns like Assault Rifles and Snipers.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.