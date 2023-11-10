Best Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently released with a list of new weapons, including the Holger 556 Assault Rifle (AR). It is an adept firearm for medium-range fights, and can be utilized as the primary gun in most scenarios. Fortunately, the gunsmith system has carried over to the new shooter, allowing players to customize the weapon to fit their playstyle.

MW3 managed to catch the attention of the community with various new features and mechanics, such as slide cancel, and the gear and perks system. These new items allow players to build niche classes to suit each map, and help score consecutive wins. With such deep customization options, everyone can create unique loadouts and not have to depend on the most dominant weapon meta.

This article will highlight the best Holger 556 loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best Holger 556 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 Holger 556 (Image via Activision)

Given below are the most effective attachments that you can equip on the new Holger 556 AR to make the most out of it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Intruder Grip Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

The FJX Fulcrum Pro muzzle increases vertical recoil control, boosting the weapon’s ability to take long-range gunfights. The MK. 23 Reflector optic is a great addition as it does not slow down the operator as much, and yet provides a clear vision for focus fire.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. The Intruder rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed to compensate for any cons of the optic attachment.

The RB Addle Assault stock is another efficient attachment that can contribute to the gun’s recoil control.

Best Holger 556 class setup and perks

Modern Warfare 3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the pieces of equipment that you can utilize alongside the Holger 556 AR for the best results:

Vest: Infantry

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

How to unlock Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 Holger 556 unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

You can get your hands on the Holger 556 Assault Rifle by simply playing the game and grinding till your account reaches level 37. There are no other challenges attached to this gun, and it is one of the fresh additions to the arsenal that came with MW3's release.

Best secondary weapon for Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 Cor-45 (Image via Activision)

Since the Holger 556 compensates for its damage output with the movement speed, you can equip the Cor-45 Handgun to be your secondary weapon. It is a hard-hitting pistol that can be useful while maneuvering through the map, and it also features high strafing speed while in ADS mode.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for latest Call of Duty updates and weapon builds.