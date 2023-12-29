How to unlock JAK Purifier in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Purifier is an aftermarket attachment in Warzone and MW3 which was introduced with the launch of Season 1 for both multiplayer titles. When you unlock this attachment for one title, it will also be available in the armory of the other title. Unlike numerous Aftermarket parts, the JAK Purifier is not a conversion kit. It has rather unique properties, which will be discussed in depth in this article.

Read below for a comprehensive guide on unlocking this Aftermarket module, its compatibility across different weapons, and other information.

How to get the JAK Purifier in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Purifier Aftermarket attachment is an exclusive part of the brand-new BlackCell Battle Pass for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. It has been locked behind Sector A14, which requires quite a bit of grinding to achieve.

Follow these steps to get your hands on this overpowered piece of equipment across both multiplayer titles offered by Call of Duty:

Launch Call of Duty HQ from your designated platform. Log in with your respective credentials. Keep a check on the daily and weekly missions available. Proceed to launch either Warzone or MW3 and complete the aforementioned missions. Keep an eye out for any Battle Pass-exclusive missions and proceed to complete them during your play sessions.

Other than continuously grinding either game till you reach Sector A14 on the BlackCell Battle Pass, there is, realistically, no other way to get access to the JAK Purifier in WZ or even Modern Warfare 3.

Players must note that completing Daily and Weekly challenges will significantly boost their progress toward completing the Battle Pass. We urge you not to skimp on those challenges, no matter how tough.

You can further boost your XP progress by opting for double XP tokens, which can be found by completing campaign missions in Modern Warfare 3, playing Zombies, or rolling through the multiplayer lobbies of either title.

Which weapons are compatible with the JAK Purifier in Warzone and MW3?

This unique Aftermarket attachment is only available to the following weapons in WZ and Modern Warfare 3:

MCW Assault Rifle

Holger 556 Assault Rifle

MTZ-556 Assault Rifle

SVA 545 Assault Rifle

DG-56 Assault Rifle

RAM-7 Assault Rifle

BAS-B Battle Rifle

MTZ-762 Battle Rifle

Sidewinder Battle Rifle

Riveter Shotgun

With this attachment, players will have exclusive access to an under-barrel flamethrower. You can use it to set ablaze anything that comes your way, be it enemy operators, deployable, or even flammable barrels.

As a new Season floods in, players can expect this attachment to be unlockable via Armory challenges.

For more Warzone and MW3 guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.