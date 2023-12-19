Best MTZ-762 loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone features all the exclusive Modern Warfare 3 weapons, such as the MTZ-762 battle rifle. The title not only introduces new weapons but also incorporates carryforward firearms from Modern Warfare 2. Among these, the MTZ-762 battle rifle stands out as an excellent weapon for medium to long-range battles.

With a moderate rate of fire, the weapon offers players a balance of control and precision in aiming. However, the weapon's high damage output comes at the expense of increased recoil kick, posing a challenge for beginners. To mitigate this drawback, proper attachments need to be equipped, enhancing the overall performance

This article will highlight the best loadout for the MTZ-762 in Warzone.

Best MTZ-762 loadout attachments in Warzone

MTZ-762 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/TheKoreanSavage)

The attachments mentioned below for MTZ-762 focus on maximizing damage output, enhancing firing rate, extending damage range, providing accuracy, and controlling recoil. However, it comes at the expense of compromised handling and mobility.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is a muzzle attachment that enhances the accuracy, recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. Additionally, it muffles out the gunshot, making you undetectable by the enemy radar.

The MTZ-Precision Blackthorn is a barrel attachment that not only offers exceptional recoil control but also provides a significant boost to bullet velocity and damage range. Additionally, it contributes to increased aiming idle sway and firing aim stability.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is one of the best under-barrel attachments for assault rifles and battle rifles that improves accuracy, gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and 30-round mag offers excellent visibility with 2.5x magnification and additional bullets in the chamber.

Best MTZ-762 class setup and perks

Class setup for MTZ-762 (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of equipment and perks that are best for the MTZ-762 loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad, also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock MTZ-762 in Warzone?

MTZ-762 battle rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To get your hands on the MTZ-762 in WZ, you must play matches and progress your account level to level 25. Upon reaching the required level, the weapon will be automatically unlocked.

Best secondary to MTZ-762 in Warzone

The MTZ-762 excels in distance engagements, but its performance falters in close-range encounters. To address this limitation, it is recommended to utilize a formidable SMG such as the WSP Swarm or the Striker as your secondary. This combination ensures versatility across all combat scenarios, allowing players to seamlessly transition between any distance.

