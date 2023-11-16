Best MTZ-762 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) was released with a list of new weapons like MTZ-762 alongside all the carried-over ones from its prequel Modern Warfare 2. The MTZ is a high-damage battle rifle that excels in medium and some long-range gunfights. However, inexperienced players may find it difficult to tame the gun’s recoil kick and utilize it completely in ever-changing, fast-paced multiplayer scenarios.

Modern Warfare 3's recent release made a big splash with its fresh gear and equipment system alongside a comparatively snappier gameplay experience. The multiplayer modes are great for grinds and for completing different challenges. The game also has different mastery camos that can be earned after spending a few hours in-game.

This article will highlight the best MTZ-762 loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best MTX-762 loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-762 battle rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of the attachments that can help you score consecutive victories with the MTZ-762 and make the most out of it in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build:

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro

MTZ Clinch Pro Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: MTZ Factory Grip

MTZ Factory Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

The MTZ Clinch Pro barrel is a great attachment that increases bullet velocity, recoil control, and gun kick control. The Cronen Mini Pro is an excellent optic as it is minimal and does not block the view when in Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode.

The 30-round extended magazine is crucial for taking simultaneous gunfights and helps avoid frequent reloads.

The MTX Factory rear grip attachment increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

The MTZ Marauder stock increases the ADS speed to compensate for the weapon’s overall delay and aids in taking ranged fights within a moment’s notice.

Best MTZ-762 class setup and perks

Modern Warfare 3 armory (Image via Activision)

Here is the entire loadout that you can utilize alongside the MTZ-762 in almost every multiplayer mode.

Perk Package:

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Equipment:

Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The MTZ-762 is a precise weapon that can take down enemies with great stopping power. It benefits from attachments that can reduce the recoil and increase its damage range. You can choose to pair it with either a melee or a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) to make up for the loss in movement.

The Demolition vest resupplies both Lethal and Tactical equipment after a short interval. Scavenger gloves help you pick up ammo from dead enemy operators. The Lightweight boots increase the overall movement speed. The Tac Mask helps you to negate a portion of the tactical equipment.

How to unlock MTZ-762 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

You can unlock the MTZ-762 by utilizing any one of two methods:

You can level up your account to Military Rank 25 to gain immediate access to the MTZ-762.

You can also simply go to the zombie mode and extract the weapon to unlock it.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.