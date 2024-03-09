Warzone Rebirth Island leaks keep adding up, hinting at an imminent release

Leaks and rumors surrounding the return of Rebirth Island to Warzone are not rare. However, official details are scarce. The only official statement so far is from 2023's COD Next event, which discussed the arrival of the original Warzone Resurgence maps, Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island, sometime in 2024. That said, the exact release dates weren't revealed.

Recently, with the Season 2 update, Fortune's Keep was added to the battle royale game with improved visuals and new features that take advantage of the current-gen Call of Duty mechanics. However, for the time being, Call of Duty has taken a vow of silence about Rebirth Island, and the only thing we know for sure is that the map is coming back.

Fortunately, as mentioned earlier, leaks and rumors have flooded the internet, and we might just have an idea of when the map might be returning to the game.

When is Warzone Rebirth Island expected to launch?

Expand Tweet

Based on the rumors, Rebirth Island looks set to launch with the Warzone Season 3 update, which is expected to go live on April 3, 2024. Recently, leakers were able to get their hands on the loading screen of the remastered version of the map (as seen above). This was achieved through data mining of the game files.

It wasn't only the loading screen that the data mining of the game files revealed. A lot of quest details, cutscenes, and more were derived from them.

For those wondering, leakers couldn't have data mined the loading screen image if it wasn't a part of the game files. Needless to say, Call of Duty would not have added them in the first place if the map wasn't going to launch soon. Hence, all the rumors and leaks that suggest its arrival in the next season might just be true.

Based on the leaked loading screen, it is clear that the map isn't going to undergo any massive changes, staying true to the original layout and design. However, fans can expect a few changes here and there to keep up with the modern gameplay mechanics, such as aquatic combat. Furthermore, improvements in visual fidelity are also to be expected.

That covers everything there is to know about the imminent release of Rebirth Island in Warzone. However, please note here that these are merely speculations and must be taken with a grain of salt.

The only thing that can be stated for certain is that the map will be receiving the remastered treatment and will launch in 2024 before the release of the next Call of Duty title, which is rumored to be COD Black Ops Gulf War.

Check out our Call of Duty articles:

"Don't do this to Rebirth Island": Warzone fans fear possible changes in the fan-favorite Resurgence map || Warzone and MW3 cheaters can now reportedly issue bans to innocent players || Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks || New CoD leaks hint at current MW3 Operators to be featured in Black Ops Gulf War 2024 || "Horrible frame drops": Fans disappointed at the controversial launch of Fortune's Keep