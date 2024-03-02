Warzone and MW3 cheaters can now reportedly issue bans to innocent players

According to a report by @ItsHapa on X, Warzone and MW3 cheaters have gained access to the game's developers tools, allowing them to ban players at their whim. The COD content creator recently shared a screenshot of a hacker gaining access to the backend tools of Ricochet, COD's anti-cheat system, which now lets them ban any player for various offenses that they might not have committed in the first place.

Warzone and MW3 hackers have allegedly gained access to Ricochet's developer tools

As mentioned, Warzone and MW3 cheaters have reportedly infiltrated Call of Duty's anti-cheat system. This gave them access to the developer tools and the power to ban any player, irrespective of the acts they committed in-game.

In the screenshot that @ItsHapa shared on X, a user can be seen about to issue a ban on a player for an alleged offense. With this power, cheaters can lock out others from the games for cheating, offensive text chat, offensive voice chat, text spam, and more. These can be shadowbans or permanent bans, and all the control lies in the hands of the cheater.

Moreover, they have the ability to issue all of these bans 100 times over, creating an infinite ban period for the player on the receiving end.

However, it is worth noting that these reports are from third-party sources and haven't been officially confirmed by Call of Duty yet. Hence, it is highly advised to take it with a grain of salt. That said, if these reports are true, the developers must address the issue as soon as possible.

Call of Duty already has a problem with issuing bans/restricting their players for no concrete reason but merely on suspicion.

