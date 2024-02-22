Top 250 Ranked lobbies in Warzone are filled with cheaters, CoD pros react

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ranked lobbies are infested with a large number of cheaters, including the Top 250 leaderboards. It has made the gameplay experience significantly worse as normal players are struggling to survive in such unfair matches. The community has expressed growing concerns as most of the top-ranking gamers might be using third-party tools to rake in points and wins.

The Top 250 refers to the leaderboard that is available in-game and showcases the highest-ranked players in Warzone. Most online multiplayer titles have a cheater problem, but it seems that Activision’s battle royale is in dire need of strict monitoring. The developers might take note of this development and deploy countermeasures to punish cheaters.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at the community’s view on the increasing number of cheaters in Warzone.

Warzone Ranked lobbies filled with cheaters in Top 250 leaderboards

Expand Tweet

@Djmas23_ posted a short clip on the popular social media platform X from a Warzone match on Fortune’s Keep where the player was shot down while parachuting.

After he was eliminated, the video switched to the kill cam and showcased a player on the ground locking on to him while firing the weapon. As soon as he scored the kill, the cheater’s aim auto-locked on another player near him instantly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The post quickly gained a lot of traction and the player base started commenting about Warzone's current state. The first few comments were simply baffled at the blatant aim lock and laughed. Another user attached a clip and cited that they were knocked down when there were no enemy operators around.

Expand Tweet

@TheTacticalBrit also chimed in and said that Activision might need to deploy an always-on anti-cheat engine similar to Valorant’s Vanguard. If this step is not taken, the cheaters will continue to find workarounds and exploit the system.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

@KaleiRenay cited that it is unfortunate how there are so many blatant cheaters in Ranked lobbies, but they are yet to be banned. @Lxcyna provided a possible solution and commented that the publisher might need to give out Hardware ID (HWID) bans or IP bans to keep the cheaters away permanently.

Expand Tweet

Another user cited that this is also a problem in Casual lobbies as players encounter a lot of hackers. This is an overall game problem that the developers need to address as quickly as possible since it can potentially drive down the player count.

Expand Tweet

@not_sigrea suggested that trying out Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer ranked might be the solution as it is much more enjoyable compared to the battle royale. Some also cited that the cheating problem in the game has gone out of control in recent months even with Activision increasing Ricochet's potency.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone updates, news, and guides.

When does WZ and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin || How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || Best WZ meta loadout after February 13 nerfs and buffs || How to use Tac Stance in WZ || TAQ Evolvere is still absolute meta in Warzone