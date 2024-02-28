Warzone hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats

According to a recent report by @NukeJesusYT on YouTube, Warzone hackers are bypassing Call of Duty's anti-cheat using advanced cheats. The YouTube content creator, in their video titled "SHOCKING: Unveiling the WORLD'S TOP MW3 PLAYERS Caught HACKING in Ranked Matches," discusses how hackers are taking advantage of a new cheat to get past the punishment measures that Ricochet has in place.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 have seen a recent surge in the number of cheaters. Fans have repeatedly reported these instances, but only a few end up getting the ban hammer. This rise of cheating has caused a ruckus in the games and ruined the experience for those wanting a fair and competitive experience.

That said, despite Ricochet's efforts, cheat developers are constantly working to find new solutions to bypass the anti-cheat system.

Advanced Warzone cheats bypass Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat with ease

New Warzone cheats have emerged that are so advanced that they can bypass Ricochet's anti-cheat system without breaking a sweat. These cheats can shut down automatically when Ricochet investigates a player, allowing them to get past the system.

When players get reported for cheating, the anti-cheat system takes a screenshot of the player's perspective so that they can be reviewed. However, the new cheats have become so advanced that whenever the anti-cheat system is about to take a screenshot, it automatically shuts down the cheat for a few milliseconds. Thus, the screenshots won't display the cheats in action, giving the hacker a green flag.

This results in them continuing the use of hacks and, needless to say, ruins the experience for everyone. The cheat discussed is active in both the current-generation Call of Duty titles, i.e., Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Cheating is rampant in the battle royale title at the moment. Recently, Ricochet banned over 6000 accounts in the game within just four days. However, despite implementing AI and machine learning tools, the cheats have only gotten stronger, defying all of Ricochet's measures to prevent any hackers in the game.

