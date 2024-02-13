"Don't do this to Rebirth Island": Warzone fans fear possible changes in the fan-favorite Resurgence map

The popular Resurgence map Rebirth Island is rumored to return in the upcoming season of Warzone. Needless to say, fans were delighted at this prospect. However, a recent rumor suggested that the map will feature swimming and aquatic combat, especially after the launch of remastered Fortune's Keep, which arrived with tons of changes. This has fans appalled, and they took to online communities to share their thoughts.

Popular Call of Duty content creator Kapz recently shared a picture on their official X account that showed Rebirth Island being broken into pieces, with water flowing through the map, thus allowing aquatic combat. The post was captioned:

"Please don't do this to Rebirth Island @CallofDuty"

Kapz made it clear that aquatic combat was not a feature that they wanted on the map and requested Call of Duty not to do so. However, this was only the beginning of the conversation. Soon, other Warzone fans joined the discussion to share their thoughts.

Warzone fans are dismayed as aquatic combat is rumored to be added in remastered Rebirth Island

Kapz's post on the return of Rebirth Island in Warzone and the possible inclusion of aquatic combat garnered a lot of attention. @VictorValenciaX was quick to point out that water, i.e., aquatic combat, has ruined the game. They are of the opinion that features like swimming and underwater combat that were added to the game with Warzone 2 back in 2022 have ruined the battle royale title.

@JQ_quan came up with a theory that Call of Duty might use to justify the addition of a water combat feature to Rebirth Island. They claim that CoD will say that a tsunami hit the island, which shattered it into pieces and damaged the map, thus creating the canals in the middle of the map that facilitate the despised features.

@aperez804, on the other hand, isn't quite all against it. Instead, they mention that they would love it if Call of Duty only added the ability to swim around the island, which wasn't possible on the original map. Regardless, they claim the canals in the middle of the map would be "horrible."

@BlaowPlaow also shared a similar opinion. They stated that if Call of Duty must incorporate water onto Rebirth Island, they should make the water surrounding the island an interesting area by adding loot and jetskis. But anything more than that, just like the canals in the middle, would be disappointing.

Dropping a bit of humor to the conversion, @Yakolak7 wanted the developers to add water to the outskirts of the map as it is often one of the least populated areas, and players don't usually tread there unless it's early game.

That said, the criticism goes deeper as one of the fans shared their experience of the recently remastered Fortune's Keep in Warzone and are horrified that they might do the same to Rebirth Island.

@TheGardnerWZ on X starts off by reacting to the image, stating that they were speechless. They then talk about how Fortune's Keep was their favorite map in the original Warzone. But, when they recently played the remastered version of the same, they were extremely disappointed by the changes that were implemented.

All that said, not everyone is skeptical. @HighJamage showed some optimism on the post.

They state that it is highly unlikely that Call of Duty will make a huge change to Rebirth Island since it is a fan-favorite. Considering its popularity, making such a significant tweak would irritate many fans. They also state that they liked all the changes made to Fortune's Keep, as it now facilitates more vertical fights within the cave.