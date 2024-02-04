Rebirth Island remastered will reportedly have swimming feature in Warzone

According to reports, the Rebirth Island remastered map in Warzone is rumored to feature swimming and aquatic combat. A post by @WZStatsGG on X mentioned that features such as swimming, underwater combat, and more might just become part of the gameplay elements on the map. This will facilitate new ways to approach combat on the map like never before.

Aquatic combat isn't new to Call of Duty and was first seen in the battle royale genre with Warzone 2. Despite being a new feature in the game, it wasn't a fan-favorite and remains a controversial addition to date.

While some loved the fresh ways to fight and create new routes for themselves, others despised it as often the final circles would be in the water, making combat challenging. However, for good or for the worse, it appears to be returning to the remastered version of Rebirth Island.

Swimming and aquatic combat is reportedly returning to Rebirth Island remastered in Warzone

As previously mentioned, the remastered Rebirth Island map in Warzone is set to feature all the aquatic combat features that were introduced with WZ2, such as the ability to engage underwater, swimming, and more.

@WZStatsGG speculated this as the map Fortune's Keep, which is returning with Season 2, will also feature the same aquatic combat features that were absent in the original version of the map, which was released back in 2022.

For those wondering, a revamped version of the map Rebirth Island will be joining the current-gen battle royale title in 2024. Although an official release date is yet to be disclosed, Raven Software has previously stated that the map is scheduled for 2024. Needless to say, it will accommodate all the new gameplay features that the current-gen battle royale game boasts.

Rebirth Island initially was a Resurgence map playable in the original Warzone. It featured a small island with limited terrain. But this exact scale of the map made it a fan-favorite. It facilitated fast-paced gameplay, which the fans of the Call of Duty series adore.

However, it had several limitations, including the absence of aquatic combat. Despite being an island map like Ashika Island in Warzone 2, a player could not access the water surrounding the island, and the fight was limited to the land. But all of this is set to change as reportedly the remastered version of the map features swimming and other aquatic combat features that will enable players to engage in new ways and have an intense Resurgence experience.

That covers everything there is to know about the return of swimming and all the aquatic combat features in the remastered Rebirth Island map in Warzone. It is, however, worth noting here that these are merely rumors and speculations and, hence, should be taken with a grain of salt.